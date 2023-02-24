Selena Gomez Is Taking a Break From Social Media

"I'm 30, I'm too old for this."

Published on February 24, 2023
Selena gomez my mind and me premiere
Photo:

Getty images

Just days after Selena Gomez officially dethroned Kylie Jenner as the most followed female on Instagram, the actress announced that she’s taking a step back from social media. 

On Thursday, the multi-hyphenate shared the update during a TikTok live (which fans recorded and posted to Twitter). “I’m very happy, I’m so blessed. I have the best friends and the best fans in the whole world and I just couldn’t be happier,” she said, addressing how she feels at the moment. “I’m good, I love who I am, I don’t care. I’m big, I’m not. I don’t care.”

The singer continued, “I'm going to be taking a second from social media, because this is a little silly. I'm 30, I'm too old for this. But I love you so much and I'll see you guys sooner than later," she said. "I'm just gonna take a break from everything.”

The news follows a frenzy of alleged drama that’s been going down publicly between Gomez and the current wife of her ex Justin Bieber, model Hailey Bieber, over the past few months. It all started when Gomez reacted to a fan-made TikTok that implied a clip of Bieber mouthing along to a viral audio sound (alongside friend Kendall Jenner) was a subtle jab at the Only Murders in the Building actress.

In the clip, Hailey and her friends mouthed, “I'm not saying she deserved it, but I'm saying God's timing is always right.” 

Selena Gomez

Getty Images

While the video was quickly deleted (and made no mention of Gomez), the singer still commented on the video when it was re-shared to a fan account nearly a month later: “It's ok! I don't let these things get me down! Be nice to everyone! x,” she wrote under the video last week.

Selena made no mention of how long this social media hiatus will last, but here’s to hoping that the queen of Instagram won’t be gone for long.

