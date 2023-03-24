Selena Gomez Finally Addressed the Hailey Bieber Drama

Bieber told the actress that she's been receiving "death threats."

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 24, 2023 @ 10:40AM
Selena Gomez 2023 Golden Globes
Photo:

Getty Images

After many weeks of fan theories and silence from Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez (aside from a few cryptic comments and a break from social media), Gomez is finally asking her fans to let go of the alleged drama surrounding eyebrow gate. After Bieber and pal Kylie Jenner posted an Instagram that fans believed was mocking one of Gomez's TikTok videos, the internet descended into a frenzy of trolling Bieber and digging up old videos and interviews. On Friday, the Rare Beauty founder officially took to her Instagram Story to ask her followers to put an end to it all.

"Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity," her story read over a black background. "This isn't what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying."

Selena Gomez Instagram Story

Selena Gomez/Instagram

She concluded the statement writing, "I've always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop."

Last month, the actress told her followers that she would be taking a break from social media because of the "silly" internet-fueled rumors. “I'm going to be taking a second from social media because this is a little silly," she said during a TikTok live. "I'm 30, I'm too old for this. But I love you so much and I'll see you guys sooner than later. I'm just gonna take a break from everything.”

Selena Gomez Finally Addressed the Hailey Bieber Drama

Getty Images

In case you missed it, the two stars squashed any and all rumors of an alleged feud back in October when they posed together at the Academy Museum Gala. Bieber even went on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast to bust any myths about her relationship with husband Justin Bieber and clarify their timeline.

“When him [Justin Bieber] and I ever started hooking up or like, anything of that sort, he was not ever in a relationship ever at any point. I would never — it’s not my character to mess with someone’s relationship. I would just never do that. I was raised better than that. I’m not interested in doing that, and I never was," the model shared. "I think that there are situations where you can still kind of have back and forth with someone but even that was not the situation. Like I can say, period point blank, I was never with him when he was in a relationship with anybody. That’s the end of it."

Related Articles
Hailey Bieber FILA Campaign
Hailey Bieber's Retro Tennis Skirt and Bra Set Is Serving Up a Major Dose of Nostalgia
Olivia Wilde Fashion Trust US
Olivia Wilde Reminded Everyone That She Has a Butt Tattoo
selena gomez wedding dress only murders in the building
Selena Gomez Wore the Most Stunning Lace Wedding Dress on the Set of 'Only Murders in the Building'
Hailey Bieber Citrus Fashion
Hailey Bieber Keeps Wearing Citrus-Colored Fashion — Get the Look for Under $75 at Amazon
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber's Latest Model Off-Duty Outfit Combined All of Her Style Signatures
Hailey Bieber Just Paired a Micro-Tee With the Ultra-Comfy Pants
Hailey Bieber Just Wore Spring’s Comfiest Pant Trend, and You Can Get the Look Starting at $22
Hailey Bieber Asics Gel Kayano first person
I Tried Hailey Bieber’s Always Sold-Out Sneaker Pick, and It's Ridiculously Comfy — Even After a 13-Mile Walk
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Is Looking For Love in the Most Relatable Way
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Paired a Teeny-Tiny Triangle Bikini With a Gym Class Staple
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez's Makeup-Free Selfie Was Also a Tribute to Miley Cyrus
Hailey Bieber Oscars Hair
This $8 Frizz-Taming Product Was Behind Hailey Bieber’s Ultra-Sleek Oscars Bob
Fan Bingbing 2023 Oscars
Fan Bingbing Already Won the 2023 Oscars Red Carpet
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Paired Her Neon Green Bikini With a Highlighter Orange Bucket Hat
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Said She "Lied" About Being Unaffected by Body-Shamers After Her Lupus Diagnosis
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth 2019 Met Gala
Fans Think Miley Cyrus Addressed That Liam Hemsworth Drama in a New Song
Kate Hudson Silver Dress 2023 Critics Choice Awards
Kate Hudson Took an Ice Bath in a Swimsuit With the Deepest V-Neckline