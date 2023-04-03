Selena Gomez and Her Little Sister Gracie Stopped By the Eras Tour Dressed Like Different Versions of Taylor Swift

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift have always been friend goals, but now, Selena’s little sister, Gracie Elliot Teefy, is getting in on the fun, too. On Saturday, the pair stepped out to support Swift during night two of the Eras Tour’s stop in Arlington, Texas — and their outfits could not have been more on theme.

In photos and videos captured by fans during the concert, Gomez seemingly declared that she's in the midst of her folklore era (or just figured that it would be the comfiest) by wearing a white floral slipdress layered under one of Swift’s signature folklore cardigans. She further committed to the look by fashioning her brown hair into two braided pigtail buns reminiscent of Swift’s hairstyle from the 2020 era, complete with curly face-framing fringe and a simple glam look.

For her part, Gracie opted to throw it back even further by wearing a purple halter dress from the Speak Now era, which she styled with stacks of friendship bracelets (à la Swift’s song, “You’re on Your Own Kid”) and by pulling her hair into a curly ponytail. At one point in the concert, Swift even sweetly acknowledged Gracie’s presence at the show by walking to the end of the catwalk and handing the 9-year-old her hat during “22,” which fans were also sure to capture and share on social media.

Getty Images

After the show, Gomez took to Instagram to shoutout her friend by sharing a clip of the pair jamming to “Delicate” alongside a snap of Gracie holding her hands in a heart during the concert. “Thank you bestie for having me and my sissy transport into your mystical, euphoric and special world,” Gomez wrote. “Proud to know you! love you forever and always.”