Selena Gomez and Her Little Sister Gracie Had the Sweetest Girls' Night Out at the Eras Tour

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is shaping up to be a family affair, between the Bryant bunch’s adorable fangirl moments, Channing Tatum’s daddy-daughter date night, and now, a sweet sister moment between everyone's favorite duo, Selena Gomez and her little sister, Gracie Elliot Teefeey. On Tuesday, Gomez took home the awards for both the World’s Greatest Sister and the World's Greatest Friend when she brought her 10-year-old sister to her second Eras Tour concert to help support Swift — and we can't get enough.

Sharing a series of snaps from their unforgettable evening on her Instagram Story, Selena documented an adorable moment with Gracie during Taylor's stop at the SoFi stadium in Los Angeles. In the snap, Selena embraced her sis with a cradling hug during Swift’s performance of “Lover.” Proving she’s the ultimate Swiftie, Selena also posted a selfie sporting a dark gray hoodie with the Eras Tour poster on the front. She teamed the merch with a coordinating backward trucker hat and gold hoop earrings.

Selena Gomez/Instagram

Elsewhere in the recap, Selena shared a group photo of her and her closest girlfriends taking in the concert views on her Instagram Story, as well as an outstanding stack of Eras Tour friendship bracelets. “Thank you to the fans that traded with me,” she wrote in the story.

Selena Gomez/Instagram

Earlier this year, Selena showed her love for her sister by sharing the sweetest photos to her Instagram grid. In the carousel of snaps that were photographed underwater, the sisters kissed, hugged, and screamed.

"Nothing, absolutely nothing like a sisters [sic] love. Until they steal your clothes, make up and skin products but whatever she cute 🥰," she captioned the post.