Selena Gomez Shared the Sweetest Photos of Her Little Sister

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018.
Published on February 22, 2023 @ 12:36PM
Selena Gomez Gracie Sister golden Globes 2023
After bringing little sister Gracie as her date to the Golden Globes earlier this year, Selena Gomez is still offering up cute sister moments to her fans and followers. Today, the superstar shared a carousel of images on her Instagram that showed photos of Gracie, including shots of the two having a great time at the pool. Some of the images were taken underwater as the duo kissed, hugged, and in the case of one, screamed underneath the surface.

"Nothing, absolutely nothing like a sisters [sic] love. Until they steal your clothes, make up and skin products but whatever she cute 🥰," Gomez wrote alongside the gallery.

Gomez is 21 years older than her younger sister Gracie Elliot Teefey. Gomez often shares photos of Gracie on Instagram and according to People, has called her "the best thing in the world" and "forever her favorite human."

Back in 2017, Gomez shared a powerful post that explained how she wanted to surround Gracie with support and love, writing, "I will forever let my sister know she is strong, bold and, beautiful. She will be raised to know her voice matters. She is going to understand the importance behind being a leader and inspire others by her truth."

In addition to joining her older sister on TikTok, Gracie has also accompanied Gomez to the premiere of Disney's Frozen 2, her 30th birthday, and even bestie Nicola Peltz Beckham's birthday in Jan. 2023. 

