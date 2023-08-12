Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa Showed Off Their BFF Style in Matching Leopard Heels

If you weren't convinced before that Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa were on good terms, you will be now — because nothing says friendship goals more than an unplanned matching style moment.



On Friday, Gomez and Raisa confirmed their relationship was on solid ground when they stepped out for a girls' night in coordinating leopard-print pumps. In a photo shared to Selena's Instagram Story, the two paired their heels with bare legs, with the singer opting for a slingback style, and, Raisa wearing a classic stiletto. Raisa posted the same photo to her Story, and wrote in the caption: "No beef. Just salsa," adding that their matching moment wasn't planned.

Francia Raisa Instagram

In another snap, Selena showed off her full outfit, which consisted of a long-sleeved, mock neck LBD with a side slit. In addition to her leopard heels, she accessorized with chunky gold hoops and a sleek bun with a middle part. Francia, for her part, wore a plunging copper-colored top and styled her long auburn hair down in loose waves.

Selena Gomez Instagram

Selena Gomez Instagram

Francia Raisa Instagram

Last year, fans first suspected Selena and Francia were no longer BFFs after the Only Murders in the Building star said that Taylor Swift was her "only friend" in the industry during an interview with Rolling Stone. Raisa seemingly took offense to the comment, prompting Gomez to respond with a TikTok, saying: "Sorry I didn't mention every person I know."

However, their friendship appeared to be back on track after Selena posted a sweet birthday tribute to Francia on Instagram a few weeks ago. "Happiest of birthdays to this special human being," she wrote alongside a series of throwback photos of the two. "No matter where life takes us, I love you. ❤️ @franciaraisa."

