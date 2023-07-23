Selena Gomez Rang In Her 31st Birthday While Wearing a Fiery Red Minidress

And the sexiest strappy stilettos.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Published on July 23, 2023 @ 10:55AM
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez is continuing to celebrate her 31st birthday in style. 

While she initially focused on her perfectly blown-out hair during the day, by night, Gomez turned her attention to what she was going to wear. Picking out a head-turner of an outfit for her star-studded birthday party, Selena opted for a fiery red minidress that featured a strapless silhouette and was covered in floral appliqués and fringe. She accessorized with a pair of coordinating black stilettos with straps that traveled up her calves, silver hoops, and, at one point, black shield sunglasses. Selena pulled her long brunette waves back into a sultry updo, and swiped on a nude lip, bronze eyeshadow, and winged liner. 

"31," she captioned a carousel of photos from her party that hosted famous guests, including Paris Hilton, Christina Aguilera, Karol G., and Sabrina Claudio. 

Following her party, Selena enjoyed a private screening of the new Barbie movie with friends, and they all dressed in coordinating head-to-toe pink outfits. Selena, for her part, wore a fuchsia-colored halter-neck dress with a matching shade of lipstick and a giant pink cocktail ring. 

Selena Gomez

Earlier in the day, Selena reflected on what she's thankful this birthday in a heartfelt post shared to Instagram. "I am thankful for so much in my life and one of the things I am most thankful for is the work we’ve been able to do with the Rare Impact Fund through @Rarebeauty," she wrote, adding: "Because of YOU we’ve been able to raise awareness and increase access to mental health services for young people. This is my true passion in life." 

