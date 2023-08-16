Selena Gomez Is Already Wearing the Shoe That Returns Like Clockwork Every Fall

Her exact style is from a Jennifer Lopez-worn brand.

By
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 16, 2023 @ 09:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Photo:

Getty Images

I have an entire wardrobe solely dedicated to shoes; it’s bursting at the seams with boots, heels, and sneakers. But there’s one style that I return to on repeat, and Selena Gomez just wore a similar version, proving its greatness.  

Gomez posted an Instagram story this past weekend, showing off a pair of chic black loafers from Charles & Keith — aka a brand Jennifer Lopez wore earlier this year. The pair in question? The Gabine Leather Loafers, which feature interlocked U-shaped buckles, square toes, a dramatic tongue, and a slight heel. Most noticeable, though, is the loafers’ sleek sole, which contradicts the usual chunky and bulky Gen Z styles we often see.  

Charles & Keith Gabine Leather Loafer

Charles & Keith Gabine Leather Loafers

Charles & Keith

It comes as no surprise that Gomez reached for these shoes; loafers return every fall like clockwork, basically becoming the number one footwear pick for many. If you don’t believe me, just look at Gigi Hadid and Taylor Swift as proof, who wear the preppy shoe on repeat. But the shoe’s inevitable yearly comeback is certainly linked to its easy-to-wear silhouette. The sensible, low-to-the-ground build provides a comfortable fit without sacrificing style, much like Steve Madden’s Lando Loafers or this Vagabond Jillian pair, which are on sale and are almost a spot-on version of Gomez’s shoes. 

Vagabond Jillian Loafers

Vagabond JILLIAN LOAFER

Vagabond

Steve Madden Lando Loafer

Amazon Steve Madden Women's Lando Loafer

Amazon

Loafers aren’t only practical and simple to wear, but they’re also versatile, making them great for all four seasons and just about any occasion. Wear a gold-tone hardware version, like these from Courtgo Penny Loafers, sans socks the way Gomez wore hers and pair them with shorts or a mini skirt on a warmer day. When the weather starts to drop, throw on some tube socks with a cardigan for a cozy, effortless vibe, or wear a pair of thin stockings and an even slimmer square-toe shoe, like Franco Sarto’s Tiari Loafers, for a polished, put-together outfit that’s great for a dinner date. 

Coutgo Penny Loafers

Amazon Coutgo Womens Loafers

Amazon

Franco Sarto Tiari Chain Square-Toe Loafer

Nordstrom Franco Sarto Tiari Chain Square Toe Loafer

Nordstrom

Loafers aren’t just your grandpa’s shoes; they’re très chic, gaining the likes of celebrities like Gomez. Keep scrolling to discover even more loafers that are currently available at Nordstrom, Amazon, and more.

Jenn Ardor Penny Loafers

Amazon JENN ARDOR Loafers

Amazon

Dr. Scholl’s Adorn Slip-On Loafer

Amazon Dr. Scholl's Shoes Women's Rate Adorn Slip on Loafer

Amazon

Jeffrey Campbell Velviteen Bit Loafer

Nordstrom Jeffrey Campbell Velviteen Bit Loafer

Nordstrom

Sam Edelman Christy Loafers

Amazon Sam Edelman Christy Loafer

Amazon

