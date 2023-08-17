Selena Gomez Poked Fun at the Hailey Bieber Eyebrow Drama by Launching a Rare Beauty Brow Gel

Selena Gomez is cashing in on her own personal drama and turning internet trolls into dollar signs. On Wednesday, the beauty guru announced the launch of a brand-new Rare Beauty product: eyebrow gel.

"You know how much I love a laminated brow and I’m excited to finally share that my new @rarebeauty Brow Harmony Flexible Lifting Gel is here," she wrote alongside a selfie capturing her flawless glam and a product shot. "It’s my staple for that natural, fluffy, lifted brow — it holds all day without being stiff, sticky, or crunchy. You can shop it now only at RareBeauty.com."

ICYMI, Gomez found herself in a full-blown internet scandal after she made a TikTok making fun of her eyebrows, saying she accidentally “laminated her brows too much." Shortly after she made that video, her ex Justin Bieber's wife, Hailey Bieber, appeared in a FaceTime selfie on Kylie Jenner's Instagram Story that was zoomed in on their brows with the caption, “This was an accident???”

Getty Images

At the time, fans were quick to point out the similarities between the posts, accusing Jenner and Bieber of mocking Gomez. All parties involved eventually shut down the rumors, claiming the whole incident was a coincidence. Jenner commented on a TikTok about the drama, writing, “This is reaching. No shade towards Selena ever and I didn’t see her eyebrow posts! U guys are making something out of nothing. This is silly.” Gomez agreed with the sentiment with her own comment, which read, “Agreed @kyliejenner it’s all unnecessary. I’m a fan of Kylie!”

Gomez also addressed the situation with an Instagram Story saying that Bieber had reached out to her because she had been receiving death threats. "Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity," she wrote. "This isn't what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying."

Bieber then shared a statement thanking Selena for sticking up for her. "Her and I have been discussing the last few weeks how to move past this ongoing narrative between her and I," she wrote. "The last few weeks have been very hard for everyone involved and millions of people are seeing so much hate around this which is extremely hurtful."

She continued, "Things can always be taken out of context or construed differently than they were intended. We all need to be more thoughtful about what we post and what we say, including myself."