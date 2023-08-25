Selena Gomez Brought Back the Exposed Bra Trend in Her "Single Soon" Music Video

While wearing the tiniest metallic pink minidress.

Published on August 25, 2023 @ 08:10AM
Selena Gomez
Photo:

YouTube

The whole vibe of Selena Gomez's music video for her new song "Single Soon" is Y2K to the core. Not only did she sprinkle in a couple Sex and the City Easter eggs, but she also channeled the early aughts with her wardrobe.  

On Thursday at midnight, Gomez dropped the new breakup track along with a video that doubled as a masterclass in girls' night out style. In the beginning, Selena is seen ending things with a boyfriend on a Post-It (a nod to the iconic SATC scene where Jack Berger splits from Carrie Bradshaw via a sticky note), as she gets ready to go dancing with friends while wearing a metallic pink minidress with a coordinating hot pink bra that was purposefully visible.

The exposed bra trend was particularly popular in the late '90s and early '00s, with ladies like Avril Lavigne, Gwen Stefani, and, yes, even Sarah Jessica Parker's Bradshaw, intentionally showing off the straps to their lingerie.

Gomez, for her part, took the Y2K styling trick a step further, exposing not just a strap, but almost her entire bra from the back, making it a main accessory to her outfit. She added layers of pearl-and-diamond necklaces, gold hoops, a stack of bangles, and the tallest pink platform heels to her look, and wore her dark brunette hair in an effortless updo with face-framing pieces. 

Last week, Selena teased the release of "Single Soon" on Instagram, telling fans: "Y’all have been asking for new music for a while. Since I'm not quite done with SG3, I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that's perfect for the end of summer."

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Instagram
