Selena Gomez Just Wore the Flattering Denim Brand Supermodels and Editors Are Fans of, Too

Good jeans are hard to come by, and when you finally find a pair — and thus, brand — you like, it’s even harder to share said fine with your friends. After all, you don’t want it to become a sellout risk. But gatekeeping is so last year; if I discover something incredible, I get excited at the thought of sharing that incredibleness with my friends — and, well, you, dear readers, because everyone should get a slice of it.

I’ve been wearing this denim brand for a while now, but was just re-inspired to write about it after Selena Gomez was spotted wearing it. The singer was photographed out in Nobu, looking as low-key and cool as ever — which, really, is no surprise, given the sheer number of #fire ‘fits she’s been serving up as of late. Corsets! High-slit midi skirts! Ethereal prairie dresses! You name the trend, Gomez has probably worn it in the past week alone.

But super-trends aside, Gomez’s baggy jeans from hush-hush brand Ética and sleeveless sweater combo is perhaps the most achievable of all thanks to its simplicity — and the fact that her exact loose-fitting blues are still available at Nordstrom in select sizes. You can best bet I’ll be scooping them up, because every pair I own from the under-the-radar label that also counts Gigi Hadid as a fan, has been pure *chef’s kiss.*

Ética Bianca Banded High-Waist Bootcut Jeans

Nordstrom

Ética Finn High-Waist Jeans

Nordstrom

The fit of Ética’s jeans is top-notch, which is the first reason I fell in love with the brand the second I tested it out back in 2020. But I also admire its ethical, sustainable mission, as it follows eco-friendly production processes — and we all know how wasteful the jean industry can be. A good fit plus sustainable blues equals jeans you can feel really good wearing.

The brand also has every silhouette you could dream of, from easygoing boyfriend jeans like this pair to of-the-moment options like Gomez’s, which hit on the oversized jean trend that hasn’t been slowing down at all. I guess it really is true — the bigger, the better!

The price point for the quality — and the sustainability factor, of course — is 100 percent worth it. I’ve had the same pairs for over three years now, washed them quite often, and they still look as good as new. Shop some more styles below, but you better hurry — everything’s selling out quite fast.

Ética Altin Loose Fit Ripped Crop Boyfriend Jeans

Nordstrom

Ética Devon Wide-Leg Jeans

Nordstrom

Ética Amis Relaxed Raw-Hem Mid-Rise Bootcut Jeans

Nordstrom

Ética Sabina Carpenter Jumpsuit