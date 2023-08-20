Selena Gomez Only Has One Skincare Product on Her Vanity, and Shoppers Call It a Must-Have for Blemishes

It features a dream team of acne-fighting ingredients.

By
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri

Tamim is beauty commerce writer at InStyle, with nearly a decade of experience writing about beauty, fashion, wellness, and music.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 20, 2023 @ 09:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Selena Gomez Skincare Product
Photo:

Getty Images

I don’t know how it took me this long, but I’ve finally figured out what’s behind the deep absence of celebrity content: the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike. While people in the entertainment industry fight for adequate compensation and rights, there’s a pause on red-carpet appearances and interviews. So, I have taken to celebrity social media accounts to get a glimpse into their beauty routines. In doing so, I viewed one of Selena Gomez’s recent Instagram stories and noticed Epicuren’s Clarify Blemish Eraser spot treatment as the singular skincare item among dozens of makeup products on her vanity. 

Selena Gomez Instagram

Instagram / Selena Gomez

Of the hundreds of blemish and pimple treatments on the market, what is it about Epicuren’s that landed it in Selena Gomez’s belongings? The brand is no stranger to celebrity company, having previously been used by Megan Fox and Kim Kardashian. And as evidenced by its impressive ingredient lineup and shopper fanfare, the Clarify Blemish Eraser is likewise a cut above the rest, particularly among similar acne-banishing products. 

Epicuren CLARIFY BLEMISH ERASER

Epicuren

In its formula, salicylic acid penetrates past the superficial layers of the skin, where it exfoliates and purges the debris causing the blemish(es). It also prevents further breakouts and minimizes the appearance of pores. Tea tree oil, which is antimicrobial, antibacterial, and anti-inflammatory, kills bacteria, reduces the appearance of a blemish, and speeds up the wound-healing process. Then there is aloe vera, which soothes redness and inflammation, thus making blemishes less noticeable. 

One shopper confirmed its acne-fighting capabilities: “This product is great to sleep in if you have any blemishes. I wake up the next day and they’re pretty much gone.” Another said it’s the only product that’s treated their hormonal acne, given that they’ve been pretty much immune to everything else. “The pimple reduces in size after one use and is gone by day two,” a reviewer said of the Clarify Blemish Eraser’s efficiency. Lastly, shoppers praise that Epicuren’s treatment is a clear gel that can be undetected when worn during the daytime. 

Head to Epicuren to shop the fast-acting, acne-blasting Clarify Blemish Eraser treatment. 

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

I'm My Mom's Personal Shopper, and We're Shopping These Tk Transitional Pieces For Under $Tk
I’m My Mom’s Personal Shopper, and These 6 Under-$50 Pieces Will Take Her Closet From Summer to Fall
Bandolier Review
I Rarely Go Anywhere Without This Hands-Free Accessory Blake Lively, Cindy Crawford, and Selena Gomez Also Own
Concealer
A 53-Year-Old Shopper Calls This $5 Concealer a “Dream Come True” for Their “Permanent Dark Circles”
Related Articles
skincare
A 50-Year-Old Said This Now-$13 Face Wash Made Their "Dry and Sensitive Skin" Look “So Good"
Concealer
A 53-Year-Old Shopper Calls This $5 Concealer a “Dream Come True” for Their “Permanent Dark Circles”
Ashley Olsen 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards
This Is How Ashley Olsen Managed to Keep Her Pregnancy a Secret
eva longoria wearing earrings
My Best Friend, Sister, and I All Love These Expensive-Looking Earrings Eva Longoria and Selena Gomez Also Own
Selena Gomez Wore a Dress With the Ultra-Comfy Heels
Selena Gomez Paired a $4,900 Dress With the Sneaker-Like Heels I Walked, Ran, and Danced in for 12+ Hours
selena gomez single soon announcement
Selena Gomez Announced New Music Is on the Way With the Help of a ‘Sex and the City’ Easter Egg
Selena Gomez Black Suit 2022 Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on
Selena Gomez Poked Fun at the Hailey Bieber Eyebrow Drama by Launching a Rare Beauty Brow Gel
Selena gomez fall fashion instagram
Thank You, Selena Gomez, For Giving Us Our Next No-Fail Fall Outfit Formula
Roc Serum
Shoppers in Their 70s Say This $21 Firming Retinol Serum Makes Skin Look and Feel Baby-Like
Selena Gomez Just Wore the Comfortable, Versatile Shoe That Returns Like Clockwork for Fall
Selena Gomez Is Already Wearing the Shoe That Returns Like Clockwork Every Fall
Yon-ka eye cream Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross' On-Sale Eye Cream Is From an Under-the-Radar French Brand Martha Stewart Uses
Selena Gomez Lemon Dress
Selena Gomez Matched Her Limoncello Sundress to Her Citrusy Handbag
Amazon HA Desert Dry Skin Moisturizer
Shoppers Say Their Dry Skin Is No Match for This $27 Moisturizer That’s Packed With “Hydration Galore”
Jenna Dewan x Neostrata Interview
Jenna Dewan on Breaking Catholic School Makeup Rules and Being in Her ‘Reputation Era’
Selena Gomez Etica Jeans
Selena Gomez Just Wore the Flattering Denim Brand Supermodels and Editors Are Fans of, Too
Neck LED Mask Review
The Fine Lines on My Neck and Chest Are Already Disappearing After Using This New LED Mask for 2 Weeks