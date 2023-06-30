Selena Gomez Just Wore All Versace Everything by the Pool

The Dua Lipa Versace collection is already a celebrity favorite.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu
Published on June 30, 2023 @ 03:07PM
It's safe to say that the Dua Lipa and Versace collaboration has the celebrity seal of approval. After Taylor Swift snagged one of the blingiest pieces from the collection for her Eras Tour mere moments after it debuted on the runway, Selena Gomez is the latest star to get in on the drop. In a new Instagram post, Gomez posed alongside a huge, hard-sided trunk covered in the collaboration's signature polka dot and butterfly motif.

In a release, Versace shared teh Gomez is wearing a "long-sleeved button-down jersey Butterflies cropped wrap shirt" along with its coordinating knotted miniskirt. The collection was called, appropriately enough, La Vacanza, and Gomez's combo was very much giving vacation vibes. She finished the all-Versace look with the brand's Medusa Biggie Oval sunglasses.

"A little Versace/Dua moment 🦋," she captioned the photos. Gomez's stylist, Erin Walsh, shared a few more snaps on her account, giving another glimpse at the poolside shoot.

Gomez made headlines earlier this week when fans noticed that she'd unfollowed a slew of her celebrity pals. People reported that Bella and Gigi Hadid, along with Zendaya and Zayn Malik, were wiped from her followed list. However, a source close to Gomez told the publication that there's no beef. 

"There are absolutely no hard feelings with anyone she unfollowed," the source said.

Gomez has been open about her aversion to social media in the past and has been known to keep her distance from her accounts. 

"I would constantly be crying. I constantly had anxiety… I couldn't do it anymore. It was a waste of my time," she told Vanity Fair when asked about reading negative comments. But she's not against it entirely. She said that, at least for now, she's open to TikTok.

"The only thing I have on my phone is TikTok because I find it to be a little less hostile. There are wonderful things about social media — connecting with fans, seeing how happy and excited they are and their stories," she finished. "But usually that's filtered through [for me now]. I created a system. Everything I do, I send to my assistant who posts them. As far as comments, my team will put together a few things that are encouraging."

