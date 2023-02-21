Selena Gomez Uses a Serum That Shoppers Over 50 Call “Smoothing Magic” for Wrinkles

Making it through a morning skincare routine requires willpower, especially when your face is puffy and your brain is screaming for coffee. In her latest TikTok post, Selena Gomez takes this dedication one step further by filming her regime for her followers, yawns and all. In addition to a $12, internet-famous toning spray and hydrating eye patches from her brand, Rare Beauty, Gomez pulls three picks from Dermalogica, including a retinol cream that’s already racked up hundreds of fans.

After applying the Multi-Active Toner, a go-to she’s shouted out in previous videos, she moves on to the Dynamic Skin Retinol Serum. As the name suggests, vitamin A (aka retinol) is the hero ingredient in this formula, and this concentrated dose comes with a ton of benefits. "Retinoids work by increasing collagen production as well as increasing the rate of skin cell turnover,” dermatologist Dr. Shari Marchbein previously told InStyle. “They are highly effective at improving the texture of skin and giving it a glow, minimizing fine lines and wrinkles, evening out skin tone and even decreasing pore size,” she added. To balance out any irritating effects from this powerful ingredient, the serum also includes barrier-restoring squalane and beta-glucan, a humectant moisturizer that might be even more hydrating than hyaluronic acid.

Gomez’s pick proves that there’s no “right age” to begin using anti-aging actives like retinol. However, people with mature skin who deal with pesky issues like wrinkles and age spots can seriously benefit from incorporating the ingredient into their routine. Consequently, many shoppers over 50 say that the serum has made a noticeable difference. “It helped me significantly reduce the appearance of both pores and wrinkles on my face,” wrote one shopper. Another reviewer in their mid-fifties remarked that their skin appeared “clearer” and felt “firmer.” A third called the effects “smoothing magic,” and agreed that it “works great” on their fine lines and wrinkles.

To shop it for yourself, head to the Dermalogica site

