Selena Gomez's Unexpectedly Sexy Transitional Style Will Be Everywhere This Fall

It’ll take you from summer to fall in seconds.

By
Eva Thomas
Published on August 9, 2023 @ 11:00PM

Fall, is that you? No, not quite yet, but it seems everyone is already gearing up for the chilly season ahead. I’ve started seeing pumpkin spice-everything, Halloween decorations, and even people indulging in caramel apples. Collectively, I think we all can improve on living in the present (myself included, something I really am working on), but in some instances, it’s okay to think ahead, because, well, being prepared is key. Fashion is one of those instances. 

Fall fashion is a category that I simply cannot get enough of. It’s cozy! It’s autumnal! It’s all about layers! There’s just more room to play and experiment with colors, textures, and mixing and matching of pieces. That said, I do love a style staple that transcends seasons, aka, something I can just as easily wear in the summer as I can in the fall. As it turns out, Selena Gomez herself just reminded me about the no. 1 “It” item that should be at the top of everyone’s summer-to-fall fashion list: a denim midi skirt

Selena Gomez Denim Maxi

Instagram @selenagomez

Gomez took to her Instagram to show off her fire ‘fit, which consisted of a printed plunging halter-neck corset (okay, Selena!!) with a slightly more low-key piece — that aforementioned denim midi skirt. It had a light-wash that felt very of-the-moment, plus an asymmetrical front slit that showed off just the right amount of leg and, of course, those shoes, too: white pointed-toe heels. All in all, her look felt rebellious yet classy at the same time, which isn’t a combo we see that often, but one I’m totally here for.

