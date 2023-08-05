Selena Gomez’s Sexy Cut-Out Swimsuit Is $150, but I Found a Flattering Lookalike for $35 at Amazon

It’s “very cute and flattering,” shoppers say.

By
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for InStyle. She pitches and writes about the best fashion and beauty deals on Amazon. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 5, 2023 @ 03:00AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Selena Gomez
Photo:

Getty Images

Stop what you’re doing — Selena Gomez just wore the perfect summer swim style. The multi-hyphenate has been taking to socials to share her sexy poolside looks all season, but her latest ensemble may just be my favorite yet. Gomez sported a ‘coastal cowgirl-eque’ western hat with statement jewelry, and, of course, a show-stopping one-piece. You can shop her exact suit, the Beach Riot Celine Shine One-Piece, below, or snag a budget-friendly choice that’s practically identical for less than $40 at Amazon. 

Beach Riot Celine Shine One-Piece

Free People Beach Riot Celine Shine One-Piece

Free People 

Since I shop on Amazon for a living, naturally I scoured the retailer for swimsuit lookalikes as soon as I saw Gomez’s style. Luckily, I came across this Cupshe cut-out swimsuit that has all my favorite elements of her beach-ready look. It’s built with a stylish one-shoulder silhouette, and a flattering side cut-out for an added flair. I’m snagging the coffee color to replicate Gomez’s look, of course, but the suit is available in a deep red colorway, too. Not only is it super stylish, but the bathing suit doesn’t skimp on support either; it has bra padding to keep you comfortable and secure regardless of where the summer takes you. 

Cupshe One-Piece Cut-Out Swimsuit

Amazon CUPSHE Women's One Piece Ribbed Cut Out Side One Shoulder Swimsuit

Amazon

Gomez isn’t the only fan of the cut-out style — according to the Cupshe pick’s 1,790 perfect ratings and slew of rave reviews, shoppers are loving the suit. One customer said it’s “very cute and flattering,” while another called it their “favorite swimsuit ever.” Someone else added that they “adore this swimsuit” since it “fits in all the right places,” plus, they receive “a lot of compliments when wearing it.” 

The Cupshe find feels great, too, according to shoppers. One purchaser said it “fits beautifully” and it’s “very comfortable.” And a reviewer who wears a 32D cup size added that it also “has good support.” Someone else said the “classy and unique” style is made of fabric that “feels and looks expensive,” making it “a little heavier” so it “feels secure” and “doesn’t slip when jumping in waves,” — which is, of course, a crucial element. 

Head to Amazon to replicate Gomez’s summer style and snag the Cupshe cut-out one piece swimsuit for $35. 

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Elf Face Cream
Shoppers Wake Up to “Plump, Hydrated, Glowing Skin” Thanks to This $13 Moisturizer
Andie Swimsuit Review
I Finally Tried the Ultra-Flattering, One-Piece Swimsuit That Keeps Selling Out, and It’s Totally Worth the Hype
Baublebar Sale
Julia Roberts’ Go-To Source for Surprisingly Affordable Jewelry Just Launched a Massive Sitewide Sale
Related Articles
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Sarah Michelle Gellar Said No to Itsy-Bitsy Swimwear in an Ageless Style
Reese Witherspoon Wore My Summer Dress Code Staple That Makes Styling A Breeze
Reese Witherspoon Wore My Go-To Summer Wardrobe Staple That Makes Styling a Breeze
Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum Is Keeping the Upside-Down Bikini Trend Alive and Well With Her Latest Swimsuit Snap
Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek Just Wore the Bag of the Summer, and This Amazon Lookalike Is on Sale for $20
selena gomez tomato girl dressing ig story
Selena Gomez’s Dreamy White Puff Sleeve Dress Screams Tomato Girl Dressing
Summer Tops
Amazon Has a Summer Tops Storefront With 180+ Tank and Short-Sleeve Styles — These Are the 8 I'm Shopping
Heidi Klum Husband Anniversary Trip
Heidi Klum Celebrated Her Wedding Anniversary in an Animal Print Bikini Top and Matching Navel Cutout Pants
Crop top
Olivia Culpo Wears This Ultra-Comfy, $16 Wardrobe Staple From Amazon "Almost Every Day"
Sarah Michelle Gellar IG
Sarah Michelle Gellar Wore a Plunging White Puff-Sleeved One-Piece
Warner's moisture-wicking bra
Amazon Shoppers in Their 60s Call This Sweat-Resistant Bra the “Most Comfortable” They’ve Ever Owned
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Pink Dress 2020 Golden globes
Priyanka Chopra's Version of Hot Girl Summer Includes a Checkered Bikini and Quality Time With Nick Jonas
Street Style Fashion
Amazon Secretly Slashed Up to 72% Off 4,000 Summer Fashion Finds — These Are the 16 Styles I'm Shopping
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez’s Viral Bikini Pic Included My Surprising Summer Wardrobe Staple
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen Reminded Us That Big, Baggy Pants Aren’t Going Anywhere
salma hayek yellow swimsuit instagram
Salma Hayek’s Cheery Yellow String Bikini Is the Mood Booster We Needed Today
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Paired Her Pink Bustier Bikini With Denim Overalls