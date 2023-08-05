Selena Gomez’s Sexy Cut-Out Swimsuit Is $150, but I Found a Flattering Lookalike for $35 at Amazon

Stop what you’re doing — Selena Gomez just wore the perfect summer swim style. The multi-hyphenate has been taking to socials to share her sexy poolside looks all season, but her latest ensemble may just be my favorite yet. Gomez sported a ‘coastal cowgirl-eque’ western hat with statement jewelry, and, of course, a show-stopping one-piece. You can shop her exact suit, the Beach Riot Celine Shine One-Piece, below, or snag a budget-friendly choice that’s practically identical for less than $40 at Amazon.

Beach Riot Celine Shine One-Piece

Free People

Since I shop on Amazon for a living, naturally I scoured the retailer for swimsuit lookalikes as soon as I saw Gomez’s style. Luckily, I came across this Cupshe cut-out swimsuit that has all my favorite elements of her beach-ready look. It’s built with a stylish one-shoulder silhouette, and a flattering side cut-out for an added flair. I’m snagging the coffee color to replicate Gomez’s look, of course, but the suit is available in a deep red colorway, too. Not only is it super stylish, but the bathing suit doesn’t skimp on support either; it has bra padding to keep you comfortable and secure regardless of where the summer takes you.

Cupshe One-Piece Cut-Out Swimsuit

Amazon

Gomez isn’t the only fan of the cut-out style — according to the Cupshe pick’s 1,790 perfect ratings and slew of rave reviews, shoppers are loving the suit. One customer said it’s “very cute and flattering,” while another called it their “favorite swimsuit ever.” Someone else added that they “adore this swimsuit” since it “fits in all the right places,” plus, they receive “a lot of compliments when wearing it.”

The Cupshe find feels great, too, according to shoppers. One purchaser said it “fits beautifully” and it’s “very comfortable.” And a reviewer who wears a 32D cup size added that it also “has good support.” Someone else said the “classy and unique” style is made of fabric that “feels and looks expensive,” making it “a little heavier” so it “feels secure” and “doesn’t slip when jumping in waves,” — which is, of course, a crucial element.

Head to Amazon to replicate Gomez’s summer style and snag the Cupshe cut-out one piece swimsuit for $35.

