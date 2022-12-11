Selena Gomez Wore an Ultra-Cozy Take on the Barbiecore Trend

Minus the 7-inch platform heels.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker

Published on December 11, 2022 @ 12:18PM
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez just found a way to make Barbiecore work for winter.

While the all-pink, everything aesthetic is typically associated with sexy summer outfits, Selena's version was an ultra-cozy take on the monochromatic trend. Last night, the singer stepped out for the Saturday Night Live afterparty in New York City, wearing an oversized, off-the-shoulder sweater with vertical sequined stripes from Valentino's Pink PP collection. She teamed the snuggly hot-pink knit with matching tights and the fashion brand's signature Discobox 7-inch platform heels. 

Along with the glossy pumps, Selena accessorized with large gold hoops and wore her dark hair in a Barbie-approved sky-high half ponytail. The rest of her glam included a French manicure, winged eyeliner, and pink lips. 

Earlier in the evening, Gomez made a special cameo on the SNL stage, joining her Only Murders In The Building co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short during their opening monologue, as well as for a Father of the Bride-inspired skit as a wedding singer. During the show's opener, the comedians teased what they would say at each other's funerals, with Martin questioning, "Now that Marty is gone, who will I ever work with?"

Selena, who was dressed in a shimmery LBD, then walked onto the stage and put her arm around Martin, asking: "How about me?" Naturally, the audience erupted in cheers.

