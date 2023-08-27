Celebrity Selena Gomez Selena Gomez’s Romantic Dress Proved Cottagecore Is Still Major for Fall 2023 And you can find similar styles starting at $39. By Kaelin Dodge Kaelin Dodge Kaelin is a commerce writer for InStyle, covering fashion, beauty, and celebrities. She got her start at Fodor’s Travels, where she worked as a staff writer. As fashion and beauty writer, Kaelin taps into her extensive retail experience, finding the season’s best products for InStyle readers. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on August 27, 2023 @ 04:00AM We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Getty Images Remember during the pandemic when everyone you knew was suddenly baking bread in outfits reminiscent of those in Little House on the Prairie? It was a time when every other post I saw on Instagram featured the famous Nap Dress. And, for a moment, we did a hard pivot from soft, romantic outfits — people were going out again and dressing (if not overdressing) the part — but it seems like we’re back to embracing cottagecore again, with Kylie Jenner and Selena Gomez leading the way. Instagram @selenagomez In an Instagram story, Gomez is wearing Vivaia shoes and a blue dress from celebrity-favorite brand Dôen, according to her stylist. The maxi featured a delicate floral design, a smocked bodice, scrunched straps, and two darling bows. And, immediately, I felt like I needed to be dressing in that sweet but stylish, countryside manor, too. So I found nine similar dresses to help you dress the cottagecore way. Lillusory Puff-Sleeve Midi Dress, $39; amazon.com AlvaQ Sleeveless Smocked Midi Dress, $40; amazon.com Floerns Tie-Strap Maxi Dress, $44; amazon.com The Drop Kimi Ruffled-Shoulder Smocked Midi Dress, $56 (Originally $70); amazon.com Madewell Theo Sleeveless Midi Dress, $70 with code COOLDOWN (Originally $168); madewell.com Chelsea28 Smocked Midi Dress, $71 (Originally $119); nordstrom.com Free People Ruffled It Up Midi Dress, $108; freepeople.com Reformation Erdem Silk Dress, $139 (Originally $278); thereformation.com L'Academie Ari Poplin Midi Dress, $278; revolve.com Lillusory uses a number of the same elements as Gomez’s in its puff-sleeve midi dress, from the smocked bodice to the square neckline that’s finished with a delicate bow. This 100-percent cotton pick is available in eight colors, including a pretty baby blue, and has shoppers with large busts remarking that the dress is “flattering to [their] figure.” And perhaps best yet is that it’s under $40. Amazon Buy on Amazon $39 Another affordable option is from AlvaQ; its silhouette is nearly identical to Gomez’s Dôen’s dress. Like the Lillusory style, you can buy it in a number of different colors, with sky blue the most similar to the singer’s pick. And, according to shoppers, it feels just as good as it looks. “I can't believe I am allowed to walk outside in a beautiful dress that feels like I am in my pajamas,” wrote one customer who added that they’re “over the moon impressed” with how flattering the dress. “[You] just throw it on and look fantastic,” wrote another shopper. Amazon Buy on Amazon $40 If you’re down to splurge, I’m personally obsessed with Reformation’s take on the cottagecore style. With its Erdem dress, the brand brings luxurious silk to the romantic silhouette. At the top of this dress, a yellow ribbon runs through the sleeves and neckline, which when tightened and tied in a bow creates that crinkled, scrunched effect we see in Gomez’s dress. It’s also available in a floral option and, while it might be something of a splurge, is 50 percent off as part of Reformation’s end-of-summer sale. Reformation Buy on Reformation $278 $139 Clearly, cottagecore wasn’t just a phase. So if you’re looking for ways to bring the prairie-inspired style with you into fall, you can shop more Gomez-inspired dresses below. Floerns Tie-Strap Maxi Dress Amazon Buy on Amazon $44 Madewell Theo Sleeveless Midi Dress Madewell Buy on Madewell.com $168 $70 Chelsea28 Smocked Midi Dress Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $119 $71 L'Academie Ari Poplin Midi Dress Revolve Buy on Revolve $278 Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks Swing Skirts Will Be Everywhere Soon, and 11,000+ Shoppers Love This $29 Style The Cool-Girl Denim Jacket Irina Shayk and I Both Own Is 30% Off at Amazon Now Amazon Shoppers Call These $3 Apiece Wireless Bralettes the “Most Comfortable Bras Ever”