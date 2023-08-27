Selena Gomez’s Romantic Dress Proved Cottagecore Is Still Major for Fall 2023

And you can find similar styles starting at $39.

Published on August 27, 2023 @ 04:00AM

Photo:

Getty Images

Remember during the pandemic when everyone you knew was suddenly baking bread in outfits reminiscent of those in Little House on the Prairie? It was a time when every other post I saw on Instagram featured the famous Nap Dress. And, for a moment, we did a hard pivot from soft, romantic outfits — people were going out again and dressing (if not overdressing) the part — but it seems like we’re back to embracing cottagecore again, with Kylie Jenner and Selena Gomez leading the way.

Instagram @selenagomez

In an Instagram story, Gomez is wearing Vivaia shoes and a blue dress from celebrity-favorite brand Dôen, according to her stylist. The maxi featured a delicate floral design, a smocked bodice, scrunched straps, and two darling bows. And, immediately, I felt like I needed to be dressing in that sweet but stylish, countryside manor, too. So I found nine similar dresses to help you dress the cottagecore way.

Lillusory uses a number of the same elements as Gomez’s in its puff-sleeve midi dress, from the smocked bodice to the square neckline that’s finished with a delicate bow. This 100-percent cotton pick is available in eight colors, including a pretty baby blue, and has shoppers with large busts remarking that the dress is “flattering to [their] figure.” And perhaps best yet is that it’s under $40.

Amazon LILLUSORY Women's 2023 Summer Cottagecore Dresses Square Neck Puff Sleeve Midi Split Beach Dress

Amazon

Another affordable option is from AlvaQ; its silhouette is nearly identical to Gomez’s Dôen’s dress. Like the Lillusory style, you can buy it in a number of different colors, with sky blue the most similar to the singer’s pick. And, according to shoppers, it feels just as good as it looks. “I can't believe I am allowed to walk outside in a beautiful dress that feels like I am in my pajamas,” wrote one customer who added that they’re “over the moon impressed” with how flattering the dress. “[You] just throw it on and look fantastic,” wrote another shopper.

Amazon AlvaQ Women Summer Sleeveless Smocked Midi Dress High Waist Casual Tiered A Line Sundress with Pockets

Amazon

If you’re down to splurge, I’m personally obsessed with Reformation’s take on the cottagecore style. With its Erdem dress, the brand brings luxurious silk to the romantic silhouette. At the top of this dress, a yellow ribbon runs through the sleeves and neckline, which when tightened and tied in a bow creates that crinkled, scrunched effect we see in Gomez’s dress. It’s also available in a floral option and, while it might be something of a splurge, is 50 percent off as part of Reformation’s end-of-summer sale.

Reformation Erdem Silk Dress

Reformation

Clearly, cottagecore wasn’t just a phase. So if you’re looking for ways to bring the prairie-inspired style with you into fall, you can shop more Gomez-inspired dresses below.

Floerns Tie-Strap Maxi Dress

Amazon Floerns Women's Floral Print Tie Strap Square Neck Ruffle Boho Maxi Dress

Amazon

Madewell Theo Sleeveless Midi Dress

Madewell Theo Sleeveless Midi Dress

Madewell

Chelsea28 Smocked Midi Dress

Nordstrom Chelsea 28 Smocked Midi Dress

Nordstrom

L'Academie Ari Poplin Midi Dress

Revolve L'Academie Ari Poplin Midi Dress

Revolve

