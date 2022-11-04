Selena Gomez Revealed That She May Not Be Able to Carry Children

Selena Gomez is currently promoting her Apple TV+ documentary My Mind and Me, and is opening up about her mental health struggles in the process. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Gomez spoke about being diagnosed with bipolar disorder and how her medication could inhibit her from carrying her own children.

She recalled a moment in the interview when, after visiting a friend who was trying to get pregnant, Gomez broke down. "That's a very big, big, present thing in my life," she told the publication before adding that there are other ways for her to become a mom down the road. "However I'm meant to have them, I will."

Later in the interview, Gomez detailed her 2018 psychosis, during which she spent time in a treatment facility because of her paranoia. She said she doesn't remember a lot from that period and that she became hard to recognize to her friends.

She eventually felt herself "walking out of psychosis" and was later diagnosed with bipolar. She was medicated on a number of prescriptions that made her feel "gone," until she worked with a psychiatrist who helped her and took her off all of the meds except two.

"He really guided me," she explained. "But I had to detox, essentially, from the medications I was on. I had to learn how to remember certain words. I would forget where I was when we were talking. It took a lot of hard work for me to (a) accept that I was bipolar, but (b) learn how to deal with it because it wasn't going to go away."

Her documentary My Mind and Me is available for streaming on Apple TV+ starting today, Nov. 4.



If you or someone you know needs mental health help, text "HOME" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.