Selena Gomez’s Dreamy Updo Is the Only Hairstyle We Need to Survive the Late-Summer Heat

If the sweaty strands of hair (that be or may not be) currently sticking to the back of your neck have you wishing for the arrival of cool fall weather, like yesterday, one; you’re not alone, and two; Selena Gomez has you covered.

On Monday, the singer kicked off her week by sharing the sweetest selfie with her 427 million Instagram followers that just so happened to detail an easy-to-replicate updo that’ll help you make it through the rest of summer without melting into a puddle of sweat. In the snap, which appeared on her Instagram Story, Gomez appeared to have woven her brunette hair into two classic French braids before pinning each of the braids’ tails up onto the back of her head. Not only did the chic style prevent any face-framing strands from falling into her eyes, but it kept her long locks from adding extra warmth to her neck, back, and shoulders.

Selena gomez summer updo instagram

Selena continued to incorporate the dreamy vibes of her hairstyle into her choice of outfit, which consisted of a dainty blue floral sundress that featured a ruched midsection, ruffled straps, and a maxi length. She paired the breezy frock with black-and-white ballet flats and an array of gold jewelry, and she rounded out the look with a pink lip gloss and bold brows.

While Gomez may have been serving us the hairstyle of the summer on her Instagram Story, the post came just days after she teased the release of what’s sure to be the song of the summer on her grid.

Last Thursday, the singer announced the upcoming release of her new single, aptly titled “Single Soon,” with a series of sultry selfies — and one Sex and the City Easter egg.

“​​Y’all have been asking for new music for a while. Since I’m not quite done with SG3, I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that’s perfect for the end of summer,” she captioned the dump. “SINGLE SOON. August 25th. Presave it now. 😘”