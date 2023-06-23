Selena Gomez Debuted New Blonde Hair While Posing Pantsless on Instagram

She's leaving Paris with a brand-new hairstyle.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 23, 2023 @ 08:15AM
Selena Gomez
Photo:

Getty

Selena Gomez bid au revoir to Paris with a brand-new hairstyle. 

On Thursday, Selena revealed that she recently finished filming her upcoming movie Emilia Perez (a crime musical that also stars Zoe Saldaña and Edgar Ramírez) while sharing several snapshots from her time in the French capital on Instagram. And in the collection of images, she snuck in a photo of her freshly-dyed blonde locks.

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Instagram

Following an picture of her and her younger sister Gracie pretending to take a bite out of a giant croissant, Selena posted a mirror selfie of herself posing pantsless with tousled blonde waves chopped into a chin-grazing bob. She wore nothing but an oversized black crewneck sweatshirt and had on minimal makeup, as she snapped the photo from what appeared to be her trailer on set. 

"Thank you Paris for being a home to me for two months! I loved every moment," Selena captioned her post, adding: Working on this film has completely changed my life. I can’t wait to share more soon! Love you all 🤍."

Other pictures showed a makeup-free Selena in the recording studio, as well as from her recent visit to the cabaret show Crazy Horse. For the night out, she wore a sheer white polka-dot skirt, a puff-sleeved Christian Dior sweater, and pointed-toe silver heels, and accessorized with gold hoops and a bold red lip. Meanwhile, another photo featured Gomez and her friends posing in front of the Eiffel Tower, with the singer dressed casually in a beige mock neck top and baggy blue jeans.

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Instagram
Related Articles
shampoo
Amazon Shoppers With Gray Hair Say My Favorite $23 Toning Shampoo Removes Brassiness and Dullness
Kylie Minogue New York City
Kylie Minogue's Pirate Boots and Caftan Combo Makes Our Hearts Go Padam Padam
Dua Lipa Miu Miu Bra Brown Set Librarian Glasses
Dua Lipa Exuded Sexy Librarian Vibes in the Tiniest Miu Miu Bra and Oversized Glasses
Amal Clooney and George Clooney "Ticket To Paradise" premiere
Amal Clooney Ditched Her Trademark Soft Waves For Disco-Inspired Curls And We're Obsessed
BeyoncÃ© 2023 Grammys History Making Win
Beyoncé's Shimmery Fringe Jacket Had The Most Dramatic Shoulders
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Wore the Biggest Leather Jacket With the Tiniest Shorts
Emily Ratajkowski Milan 2023
Emily Ratajkowski Just Went Topless in an All-Black Power Suit
Katy Perry New Bangs Instagram
Katy Perry Joined the French Girl Club With a New Set of Teeny-Tiny Bangs
Zendaya attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2024
Zendaya Wore the Trippiest Plunging Matching Set to the Louis Vuitton Fashion Show
Mandy Moore Used Just-Launched Vegamour Leave in Conditioner
Mandy Moore and Bella Hadid Are the Latest Stars to Rave About the Hair Growth Brand Nicole Kidman Swears by
Hailey Bieber Saint Laurent Instagram
Hailey Bieber Posed in Her Underwear and a Huge Saint Laurent Bag
Doja Cat Sexy Werewolf Instagram Post Red Makeup, Piercings, Leather Corset, Black Stockings
Doja Cat Just Gave a Whole New Meaning to the Pantsless Trend While Cosplaying a Sexy Werewolf
Emma Watson attends The Kering Foundation's Caring for Women dinner
Emma Watson Paired a Bedazzled Cut-Out Swimsuit With the Summer's Most Controversial Trend
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez's New Haircut Includes French-Girl Bangs and Chocolate Lowlights
Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian Debuted Her Baby Bump in a Sheer Bodysuit and Extreme Low-Rise Leather Pants
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa Wore Two Very Different Takes on Lingerie Dressing in 24 Hours