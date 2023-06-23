Selena Gomez Debuted New Blonde Hair While Posing Pantsless on Instagram

Selena Gomez bid au revoir to Paris with a brand-new hairstyle.



On Thursday, Selena revealed that she recently finished filming her upcoming movie Emilia Perez (a crime musical that also stars Zoe Saldaña and Edgar Ramírez) while sharing several snapshots from her time in the French capital on Instagram. And in the collection of images, she snuck in a photo of her freshly-dyed blonde locks.

Selena Gomez Instagram

Following an picture of her and her younger sister Gracie pretending to take a bite out of a giant croissant, Selena posted a mirror selfie of herself posing pantsless with tousled blonde waves chopped into a chin-grazing bob. She wore nothing but an oversized black crewneck sweatshirt and had on minimal makeup, as she snapped the photo from what appeared to be her trailer on set.

"Thank you Paris for being a home to me for two months! I loved every moment," Selena captioned her post, adding: Working on this film has completely changed my life. I can’t wait to share more soon! Love you all 🤍."



Other pictures showed a makeup-free Selena in the recording studio, as well as from her recent visit to the cabaret show Crazy Horse. For the night out, she wore a sheer white polka-dot skirt, a puff-sleeved Christian Dior sweater, and pointed-toe silver heels, and accessorized with gold hoops and a bold red lip. Meanwhile, another photo featured Gomez and her friends posing in front of the Eiffel Tower, with the singer dressed casually in a beige mock neck top and baggy blue jeans.