Selena Gomez’s Viral Bikini Pic Included My Surprising Summer Wardrobe Staple

Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin is a commerce writer for InStyle, covering fashion, beauty, and celebrities. She got her start at Fodor’s Travels, where she worked as a staff writer. As fashion and beauty writer, Kaelin taps into her extensive retail experience, finding the season’s best products for InStyle readers.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 31, 2023

Selena Gomez
Getty Images

After a long week of breaking that internet, from putting that friendship rumor to rest to a number of glamorous (and hot) birthday looks, Selena Gomez hit the reset button with a relaxing boat day, documenting it via an Instagram story — which, of course, also went viral. When the singer, actress, and Rare Beauty founder hit the water, she did so in style. Her high-waisted, belted blush bikini felt completely retro, and I found five similar styles to get her look.

In addition to trying to ID the two-piece, I couldn’t stop thinking about how Selena and I might have the same taste. Over that now-viral swimsuit, she wore a pair of distressed denim overalls, the unexpected staple I wear year-round. 

Selena Gomez

Instagram @selenagomez

With four pairs currently hanging in my closet, overalls have been a consistent part of my wardrobe for years thanks to their relaxed fit and versatility (can you tell I’m from Indiana?). And despite the farm-girl association you might have with the denim one-pieces, they’re surprisingly stylish, especially when elevated with a pair of trendy sneakers and your favorite blazer or blouse. And now, the wardrobe staple I swear by has Selena’s stamp of approval — joining a list of celebrities like Sarah Jessica Parker, Blake Lively, and Jennifer Lopez — and you can get the look starting at $40.

I had specific shopping plans for Prime Day — a lineup of kitchen, bathroom, and pet essentials I actually needed — but somehow found myself with yet another pair of overalls in my cart. Levi’s Utility Loose Overalls were my unexpected buy that, unlike many spontaneous purchases, I really adore, wearing them at minimum twice a week. They’re loose enough that they don’t stick to my skin on hot days and stylish enough that when I paired them with my go-to ballet flats and a colorful tank for a dinner, I got compliments from my bartender, waiter, and everyone in line for the bathroom. But I’m not the only Amazon shopper who loves them; one person wrote that “they’re very comfortable yet sexy” and another who “loves them” raved about their “perfect” fit and adjustable straps.

Amazon Levi's Women's Utility Loose Overall

Amazon

But if you’re wanting to try the look for a little less, consider Vetinee’s denim overalls from Amazon. They’re available in 27 colors, made of a breathable and stretchy cotton, polyester, and spandex blend, and boast more than 2,600 five-star ratings. According to shoppers, “these are comfortable, flattering and stylish,” with one person deeming them “the most flattering pair of overalls [they] have found.” “The fit is just right throughout the body and legs…[and] the material feels soft and is comfortable,” they raved. Another customer loved how this style managed to be both “durable” and “flexible,” noting that they don’t “feel tough to move around in.” 

Amazon Vetinee Womens Classic Adjustable Straps Pockets Denim Bib Overalls

Amazon

Another shopper favorite is this Free People pair from Nordstrom. These are available in two colors — a summery light wash and an ink-y blue — and made of 100 percent cotton (so expect comfort and durability but not a ton of stretch). The straight-leg style is said to be “so cozy, cute, and fun” thanks to the “soft” material that feels “like wearing sweatpants,” with one person noting that they’re lightweight enough to be worn in warmer weather. And of course, shoppers love the style. “They look cute with everything. You can keep the look casual or dress them up,” wrote one person, while another customer who was “surprised” by how much they loved the pair deemed them “chic, not farmer-y.”

Nordstrom Free People We the Free Ziggy Denim Overalls

Nordstrom

Selena Gomez and I are seemingly on the same page: Overalls are the wardrobe staple you didn’t know you needed. Get her boat day look with these swimsuit and overall combinations.

Cupshe High-Waisted Two-Piece Swimsuit

CUPSHE Women's Bikini Set

Amazon

Ladyful Distressed Denim Overalls

Amazon Ladyful Women's Classic Ripped Bib Denim Overalls

Amazon

Andie Swim the Wide-Band High-Waisted Bottom

Andie The Wide Band High Waisted Bottom

Andie

Gap '90s Loose Overalls With Washwell

GAP '90s Loose Overalls with Washwell

GAP

Tempt Me Two-Piece Swimsuit

Amazon Tempt Me Women Two Piece Vintage Swimsuit Retro Halter Ruched High

Amazon

Madewell Denim Oversized Carpenter Overalls

Madewell Denim Oversized Carpenter Overalls in Hartwell Wash

Madewell

