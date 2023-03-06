Selena Gomez Asked Fans to "Please Be Kinder" Following Alleged Social Media Drama With Hailey Bieber

The since-deleted comment came just days after Gomez ended her brief social media hiatus.

Published on March 6, 2023 @ 03:48PM
It’s been an eventful few weeks for Selena Gomez’s social media presence (to say the least) — and it doesn’t seem to be stopping any time soon. After officially dethroning Kylie Jenner as the most followed female on Instagram late last month, which came just days before the multi-hyphenate announced a brief social media break, Selena is back on TikTok where she’s reminding her followers to “please be kind.”

On Sunday, the Rare Beauty founder shared a makeup tutorial on her account using a full-face of products from her cosmetics line before taking to the video’s comments to engage with fans. “Thank you and love you all so much. I’m deeply grateful for each and every one of you humans,” she replied to one comment. “You make me unbelievably happy.”

Gomez continued, “Please, please be kinder and consider others mental health. My heart has been heavy and I only want good for everyone. All my love.”

While the actress has since deleted the comments, they came just weeks after she originally announced her social media break amid rumors that she was feuding with Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner online. In a separate TikTok live (which was recorded and later shared by fans via Twitter) Selena cited the “silly” nature of the alleged drama as her reasoning for stepping back.

“I'm going to be taking a second from social media, because this is a little silly. I'm 30, I'm too old for this. But I love you so much and I'll see you guys sooner than later," she said, although she opted not to specifically describe the situation. "I'm just gonna take a break from everything.”

