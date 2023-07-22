Selena Gomez Celebrated Her 31st Birthday With Perfect Party-Ready Hair

Today Selena Gomez turns 31, and to ring in another year around the sun, the actress is celebrating her status as a beauty founder, a bonafide hair icon, and an all-around great human.



On Saturday, the Only Murders in the Building star shared a photo of herself blowing out the candles on her S-shaped cake while wearing a petal-pink top that was the same shade as her eyeshadow and lipstick, a double-strand peal necklace, and oversized hoop earrings. But what really stood out in the snap was Selena's head full of glossy curls. After several stints as a blonde already this year, Gomez returned to her chocolate brown color, styling her long tresses into perfect party-ready waves that cascaded down her back.

In the caption of her post, the Rare Beauty founder reflected on what she's most thankful for this year, which includes her work through the Rare Impact Fund, a charity that helps provide people access to mental health services and aims to reduce the stigma associated with mental illness.

"I am thankful for so much in my life and one of the things I am most thankful for is the work we’ve been able to do with the Rare Impact Fund through @Rarebeauty," she began her note, adding: "Because of YOU we’ve been able to raise awareness and increase access to mental health services for young people. This is my true passion in life."

Gomez continued, "People keep asking me what I want for my birthday, and I tell everyone the same thing please do not get me anything but if you want to do something for my birthday, please donate to the Rare Impact Fund. If you have the means, consider donating to help us make a difference." She then shared a link to a donation page, before writing: "I LOVE YOU ALL."

Selena, of course, is a huge advocate of mental health awareness and has been open about her own struggles with bipolar disorder. In April 2020, she revealed her diagnosis during a candid chat with Miley Cyrus on Instagram Live.



“Recently I went to one best mental hospitals in the world … And I discussed that after years of going through a lot of different things I realized that I was bipolar,” she confessed. "When I have more information, it actually helps me, it doesn’t scare me once I know it … When I finally said what I was going to say, I wanted to know everything about it and it took the fear away.”

