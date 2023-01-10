Selena Gomez's 2023 Golden Globes Gown Had the Most Exaggerated Sleeves

There is definitely a murderer in this building, because Selena Gomez just killed her 2023 Golden Globes red carpet look. The first-time nominee arrived in stunning Valentino Couture gown with the most exaggerated, off-the-shoulder sleeves.

The velvet gown featured a square neckline with a rectangular cutout, a thigh-high slit, and puffy sleeves that flowed into two strips of fabric that served as as the dress's train. She finished off the look with black strappy heels, a smattering of silver rings, and matching diamond drop earrings. Gomez's dark hair was pulled into a high ponytail styled by Marissa Marino for René Furterer, and she kept glam simple, amplifying her glowing, flawless skin.

Gomez is nominated in the Best Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy category for her role of Mabel Mora on the hit Hulu show Only Murders in the Building alongside her co-stars (and friends) Martin Short and Steve Martin who are also being recognized tonight. This marks Gomez's first Golden Globe nomination and first individual nod for the show, though she received recognition as an executive producer on the show at the 2022 Emmy Awards. The actress and beauty guru showed off her excitement and gratitude during a TikTok interview with influencer Mikayla Nogueira. "Oh my god, I'm so excited," she said. "I didn't think I was gonna get — actually, I know I wasn't gonna get nominated, or I thought. But I'm happy."



She also shared a since-deleted TikTok with a clip from a 2011 interview in which she seemingly manifested her nomination when asked if she'd ever like to win a Grammy. "I think that would be an honor, of course, but I'm more of a Golden Globe or Oscar girl. That would be nice."

"Dreams do come true!!" she captioned the post, according to Pop Sugar. "GUYS IM NOMINATED FOR A GOLDEN GLOBE. brb gonna scream."