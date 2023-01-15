Selena Gomez Shut Down Body-Shamers Who Criticized Her 2023 Golden Globes Look

This week, Selena Gomez made an ultra-glamorous appearance at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards alongside her younger sister Gracie. For the occasion, the singer-slash-actress — who was nominated for Best Actress in a Television Series Musical or Comedy her starring role in Hulu's Only Murders in the Building — wore a gorgeous velvet Valentino gown with a plunging neckline, a high-slit down the front, and the most exaggerated purple, off-the-shoulder sleeves.



And while many praised Gomez's look as one of her best, others weren't so kind. After walking the red carpet, critics began commenting on her body advising her to "lose weight," but Selena didn't let the trolls get her down.



Following the award show, Selena and her 9-year-old sister took to Instagram Live to seemingly address the body-shamers. “I'm a little bit big right now because I enjoyed myself during the holidays,” she said to Gracie, adding: "I mean, right?"

Gracie agreed, to which Selena laughed and quipped back, “But we don't care."

This isn't the first time Selena has called out people for criticizing her appearance. Last April, she said being "skinny" wasn't worth depriving herself of her favorite foods in a video shared to TikTok, admitting that she just ordered four tacos, three egg rolls, onion rings, and a spicy chicken sandwich at Jack in the Box. "Honestly, I don't care about my weight because people b— about it anyway. 'You're too small,' 'you're too big,' 'that doesn't fit.' 'Meh meh meh meh.'"



"B—, I am perfect the way I am," she added. "Moral of the story? Bye."