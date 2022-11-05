Selena Gomez Revealed She Had a Wardrobe Malfunction at the 2022 Emmy Awards

"A lot of people saw something they didn't want to see."

Selena Gomez
Photo:

Getty

This year, Selena Gomez showed up to the Emmy Awards looking absolutely stunning in a sparkly white Celine halter gown, but despite her gorgeous appearance, there was much talk as to whether her slip underneath was intended to be bunched up or not. And, well, according to Selena, it wasn't a deliberate sartorial decision.

During a discussion on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Selena confirmed that she suffered a wardrobe malfunction at the award show after the talk show host commented on how "radiant" she looked during the event. In response, the singer explained that not everything about her outfit was as it seemed. "My dress was actually riding up the entire time," Selena said, adding: "So a lot of people saw something they didn't want to see." 

By the time Selena was on stage to present the award for Outstanding Variety Talk Series alongside her Only Murders in the Building co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short, the lining of her dress was visibly hiked up to her thighs in photos. 

Fashion mishap or not, Selena still killed it at the Emmys, holding her own in the jokes department with comedy legends Martin and Short. "You know what I love about working with these guys?" Selena asked, before taking a long pause and looking at both her colleagues. "No paparazzi, ever."

