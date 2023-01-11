Sebastian Stan's Sheer Shirt and Tank Combo at the 2023 Golden Globes Was Very Tommy Lee

Stylist Michael Fisher says he was inspired by the actor's on-screen alter ego.

By
Samantha Sutton
SamSutton
Samantha Sutton
Published on January 11, 2023 @ 01:56PM
Sebastian Stan Golden Globes
Photo:

Getty Images

It's no coincidence when Margot Robbie steps out in Barbiecore fashion or Wednesday's Jenna Ortega wears all black; actors are known to channel their characters while promoting movies and TV shows, and for the 2023 Golden Globes, a few did just that.

Take Sebastian Stand, for instance. After playing Tommy Lee in Hulu's Pam & Tommy, and being nominated for Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film, Stan showed up on the red carpet channeling the musician. It was a choice made by his stylist, Michael Fisher (known for dressing most of Hollywood's hot guys) and executed in a smart and subtle way.

Sebastian Stan Golden Globes

Getty Images

"I knew I wanted him to wear black (very Tommy Lee) and this being a first-time Globes nomination for Sebastian, it seemed appropriate," Fisher tells InStyle over email. Ultimately, they chose a Lanvin DB tuxedo with "contrasting satin panels under the sleeves and down the front pleat of the pant leg."

"We tried on several options/brands and kept coming back to this DB option. It had a flare and elegance that stood out to us. It feels special."

Sebastian Stan Golden Globes

Getty Images

The goal for Stan's outfit was to be "very clean and modern," complete with Manolo Blahnik oxford shoes and a Tag Heuer Carrera Date watch with a black leather band. However, Fisher also snuck another Lee reference into the look — something you probably didn't even notice at first glance.

"There have been several Tommy Lee nods throughout this press tour and nomination," he tells us. "For this Golden Globes, the shirt is semi-sheer so he’s wearing a tank underneath — a very Tommy Lee staple."

Sebastian Stan Golden Globes

Getty Images

However, Fisher says he mostly thinks about the actor's temperament when getting him dressed for special occasions.

"His calm, his ease, and how he carries himself is inspiring," says Fisher. "He’s ultimately cool and laid back, so we tend to go with that on the carpet. He’s himself — charming and infectious and I want to present the best version of that."

