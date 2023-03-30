Emily Ratajkowski's Ex-Husband Sebastian Bear-McClard Has Been Accused of Sexual Misconduct

Multiple women have come forward with allegations.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Updated on March 30, 2023 @ 08:05AM
Sebastian Bear-McClard, Emily Ratajkowski
Photo:

Getty

Emily Ratajkowski's estranged husband, film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard, has been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women.

On Wednesday, Variety reported two accounts from women who came forward with allegations — including one claiming that Bear-McClard recruited her for a role in the 2017 film Good Times via Instagram when she was only 17 years old.

She revealed that her audition required her to be naked in front of a dozen of male cast and crew, and in a statement made during a separate legal dispute involving Bear-McClard, the young woman said she “was utterly stunned and felt terrified" by the events that took place. She added, "My distress only worsened when out of nowhere, [an actor] whispered in my ear if ‘he could stick it in’ while the cameras rolled. I said ‘no.’”

Sebastian Bear-McClard

Getty

Meanwhile, a second woman also alleged that Bear-McClard reached out to her over Instagram (while he was still married to Ratajkowski) with promises to further her acting career. Describing an incident that reportedly happened at the former couple's shared Manhattan apartment, she told the publication, “Sebastian and I started kissing, Things escalated and then, without asking for my consent, Sebastian inserted himself inside me without using a condom.”

Variety additionally stated that they spoke with "more than a dozen sources familiar with Bear-McClard's behavior."

Ratajkowski filed for divorce from Bear-McClard in September 2022, and the exes are currently in an ongoing legal battle over the custody of their 2-year-old son, Sylvester Apollo Bear.

EmRata recently spoke about her decision to end things with the film producer during the Going Mental With Eileen Kelly podcast earlier this month. “I didn’t have the courage to leave for a long time. I was really, really unhappy,” she said of her relationship with Bear-McClard. "I was, like, 100 pounds and I had just had a baby. I got really skinny because I was not OK."

"I think so much of what I learned coming out of that relationship is to trust your instincts," she explained, adding: "Gaslighting is a real thing.”

