Shoppers Say These Dermaplaning Tools Give the Same Smoothing Results As a Facial — and They’re $2 Apiece

Cancel your spa appointment.

By
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for InStyle. She pitches and writes about the best fashion and beauty deals on Amazon. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on February 11, 2023 @ 01:00AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Amazon Shoppers Say These Dermaplaning Tools Give The Same Smoothing Results As a Facial â And Theyâre Just $2 Apiece
Photo:

Amazon/ InStyle

What if I told you a $2 razor is about to replace your next facial appointment? Facials are the ultimate skincare treat, and few feelings compare to the effortless glow and silky smooth results that follow them. They leave your skin looking completely refreshed — but, they’re not always practical, or affordable, when it comes to a regular skincare regimen. Luckily, Amazon’s best-selling set of dermaplaning tools is on sale for $6 right now, so you can bring the spa treatment directly to you. 

Dermaplaning is a simple, at-home solution for when your skin is craving a little pick-me-up. The process involves using a facial razor to gently remove peach fuzz and exfoliate dry skin. That’s where the Schick Hydro Silk Touch-Up Dermaplaning Tool comes in. Available in a pack of three, they’re only $2 apiece for life-changing results, according to shoppers

Schick Hydro Silk Touch-Up Exfoliating Dermaplaning Tool

Amazon

Shop now: $6 (Originally $7); amazon.com

The handy facial razors are made of high-quality blades with fine micro-guards to protect the skin from irritation or small nicks. The product’s slim wand shape does not feel “thin and flimsy,” according to shoppers, making it easy to maneuver around tricky spots like the eyebrows and upper lip. The small blades are extra sharp and “can be reused several times” before switching to an alternative from the pack, said one Amazon reviewer.

These razors can be used to dermaplane the face or easily touch up your eyebrow shape without a trip to the salon. One reviewer said this little tool “cut down [their] grooming time,” as they’re “no longer plucking hairs.” They also use the razor for dermaplaning and said it effectively removes dead skin and hair, making their “face feel smoother.” 

To dermaplane, one shopper saw best results when starting with a clean face slicked with jojoba oil to help the razor glide, applying a moisturizer after use to nourish and calm the skin. Another recommended using the razor at an angle with gentle, short strokes to carefully catch every hair. They also noted to avoid running the blade over any blemishes. If you follow these steps, your skin will “look and feel fabulous,” they said. 

Based on these glowing reviews, it’s no wonder the best-selling facial tools currently have over 123,400 five-star ratings. One shopper, who previously got facials regularly, switched to the Schick razors and said they get the “same-feeling results.” Another reviewer said that after using the tool once a week, their “makeup now sits nice and flat,” allowing them to achieve the coveted “flawless matte look.” A different shopper asked, “Where have these been all my life?” Since incorporating the razors into their skincare routine, their “makeup stays on better,... moisturizer absorbs better, and overall, [their] skin just looks smoother.” 

So, if you’re looking to give your face a little extra TLC, treat yourself to the best-selling Schick Hydro Silk Touch-Up Exfoliating Dermaplaning Tool. Just be sure to grab the pack while it’s on sale for $6 at Amazon.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Vitruvi-Sale
Sarah Jessica Parker Used This Diffuser on the Set of “And Just Like That...” — and It's on Rare Sale
Otherland Limited-Edition Candle Reminiscent of the 90s
I’m a Candle Snob, and I Can’t Get Enough of This Limited-Edition Scent That’s Reminiscent of the 90s
Pixi Eye Masks Review
I’ve Always Had Raccoon-Like Dark Circles, but These Eye Patches Make Them Disappear In 10 Minutes
Related Articles
Vitruvi-Sale
Sarah Jessica Parker Used This Diffuser on the Set of “And Just Like That...” — and It's on Rare Sale
Amazon Shoppers Say These Dermaplaning Tools Give The Same Smoothing Results As a Facial â And Theyâre Just $2 Apiece
This Multitasking Skin Tint Used By Naomi Watts Gives Me Dewy Coverage Without Feeling Like Makeup
Cosrx snail mucin sale
I Use Emily Ratajkowski’s Go-To Serum to Soothe Stressed-Out Skin — and It Contains a Surprising Ingredient
Maybelline concealer review
I’ve Tried Plenty of Expensive Concealers, and This $9 Formula Is the Only One That Smooths Out My Fine Lines
Tula Power Couples Duo Sale
The Buzzy Skincare Brand Behind a Mandy Moore-Used Eye Balm and an Editor-Loved Night Cream Is on Sale
Selena Gomez TikTok Skincare Routine
Selena Gomez Spilled Her Skincare Routine on TikTok, and This Moisturizer Is the Key to Her Glowing Complexion
Amazon Shoppers Call These Reebok Sneakers Their 'All-Time Favorite,' and They're 40% Off
These Comfy Sneakers From a Brand Katie Holmes and Gigi Hadid Wear Are Now 31% Off at Amazon
Amazon Best-Selling Zip-Up Hoodie
Amazon's Best-Selling Half-Zip Hoodie Is Made From the "Softest Material Ever," Shoppers Say
This $8 Amazon Boxed Hair Dye Is the / Secret to Pamela Anderson's Signature Blonde Locks
This $8 Boxed Hair Dye From Amazon Is the Secret to Pamela Anderson's Signature Blonde Locks
Best-Selling Device Keeps Skin Soft and Hydrated During Winter
This Best-Selling Device Helped Plump My Fine Lines and Even Out My Skin Tone — and It's on Sale for $40
10 Top-Rated Black-Owned Beauty Brands to Shop at Amazon This Month And All Year Round
Amazon’s New Black-Owned Beauty Storefront Features Top-Rated Brands Starting at $9
Milk Setting Spray and Primer Duo
This TikTok-Viral Primer and Setting Spray Basically Glued My Makeup to My Face for 12 Hours
The Scalp Serum That Makes Amazon Shoppers' Hair "Grow Thicker and Fuller" Is on Sale
Amazon Shoppers Noticed a “Dramatic Difference” in Their Hair’s Thickness Thanks to This On-Sale Scalp Serum
Amazon Pretty Garden Plaid Jacket
The Best-Selling Plaid Jacket That’s “Lightweight but Still Warm” Is on Sale for Up to 58% Off at Amazon
Maybelline and The Drop V-Day Storefront
Amazon’s Trendiest Fashion Brand Teamed Up With Maybelline to Curate the Perfect Valentine’s Day Looks
Olaplex Alternative Is Trending on TikTok Again
TikTokers Compare This $8 Damage-Repairing Hair Mask to $30 Formulas