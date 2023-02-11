Shoppers Say These Dermaplaning Tools Give the Same Smoothing Results As a Facial — and They’re $2 Apiece

What if I told you a $2 razor is about to replace your next facial appointment? Facials are the ultimate skincare treat, and few feelings compare to the effortless glow and silky smooth results that follow them. They leave your skin looking completely refreshed — but, they’re not always practical, or affordable, when it comes to a regular skincare regimen. Luckily, Amazon’s best-selling set of dermaplaning tools is on sale for $6 right now, so you can bring the spa treatment directly to you.

Dermaplaning is a simple, at-home solution for when your skin is craving a little pick-me-up. The process involves using a facial razor to gently remove peach fuzz and exfoliate dry skin. That’s where the Schick Hydro Silk Touch-Up Dermaplaning Tool comes in. Available in a pack of three, they’re only $2 apiece for life-changing results, according to shoppers.

Amazon

Shop now: $6 (Originally $7); amazon.com

The handy facial razors are made of high-quality blades with fine micro-guards to protect the skin from irritation or small nicks. The product’s slim wand shape does not feel “thin and flimsy,” according to shoppers, making it easy to maneuver around tricky spots like the eyebrows and upper lip. The small blades are extra sharp and “can be reused several times” before switching to an alternative from the pack, said one Amazon reviewer.

These razors can be used to dermaplane the face or easily touch up your eyebrow shape without a trip to the salon. One reviewer said this little tool “cut down [their] grooming time,” as they’re “no longer plucking hairs.” They also use the razor for dermaplaning and said it effectively removes dead skin and hair, making their “face feel smoother.”

To dermaplane, one shopper saw best results when starting with a clean face slicked with jojoba oil to help the razor glide, applying a moisturizer after use to nourish and calm the skin. Another recommended using the razor at an angle with gentle, short strokes to carefully catch every hair. They also noted to avoid running the blade over any blemishes. If you follow these steps, your skin will “look and feel fabulous,” they said.

Based on these glowing reviews, it’s no wonder the best-selling facial tools currently have over 123,400 five-star ratings. One shopper, who previously got facials regularly, switched to the Schick razors and said they get the “same-feeling results.” Another reviewer said that after using the tool once a week, their “makeup now sits nice and flat,” allowing them to achieve the coveted “flawless matte look.” A different shopper asked, “Where have these been all my life?” Since incorporating the razors into their skincare routine, their “makeup stays on better,... moisturizer absorbs better, and overall, [their] skin just looks smoother.”

So, if you’re looking to give your face a little extra TLC, treat yourself to the best-selling Schick Hydro Silk Touch-Up Exfoliating Dermaplaning Tool. Just be sure to grab the pack while it’s on sale for $6 at Amazon.

