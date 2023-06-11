Hundreds of People Are Buying This $10 Roll-On Waxing Stick That Removes "Large Amounts of Hair Quickly"

Ah, the joys of summer — beautiful dresses, cute new sunglasses, and fun nail colors. Not on that list? Waxing. Waxing at home is a super convenient and cost-effective way to cross this chore off your list during self-care time, but it can be messy and ineffective, depending on the brands and style of wax you use, and how skilled you are at waxing. (Or how well you tolerate pain.)

The good news? The Schick Hydro Silk Sugar Waxing Roller might be a game-changer for those who want a quick, not-so-painful, wax at home. Currently reigning as Amazon’s best-selling wax kit, the roller contains wax inside — all you have to do is microwave the entire tube and then glide it onto the spots for hair removal. The easy roller helps keep messes to a minimum and allows you to get the wax in those sometimes hard-to-reach places like armpits and bikini lines. Then, you remove the hair with the included reusable strips by pressing down to seal and pulling up to wax. The kit also contains two post-wax soothing serum sachets for aftercare, or you can use your own preferred method.

Clean-up is a breeze thanks to the wax’s unique vegan, paraben-free, and cruelty-free formula, which can be rinsed off just with water. Plus, it’s dermatologist-tested and calendula-infused, an ingredient known to calm skin irritation. Results can last up to four weeks, per the brand. Did I mention it’s on sale for $10 at Amazon right now?

Amazon

Shop now: $10 (Originally $13); amazon.com

More than 900 Amazon shoppers have added the Schick Hydro Silk Sugar Waxing Roller to their carts last week, and reviewers have high praise for it. One customer who has been at-home waxing for years said that they’d “tried a bunch of different brands,” but this one was “by far the best” they’d ever purchased. “The bottle makes it extremely easy to reach hard places and does not irritate my extremely sensitive skin,” they wrote. A second fan said that the roll-on stick was a “life saver” and that all they had to do was “microwave it for 20 seconds and it was ready.” Another shopper claimed they were “able to remove large amounts of hair quickly,” and raved that the roller was “super easy to use and affordable.”

If you’re an at-home waxer looking for more precision and soothing ingredients, then the Schick Hydro Silk Sugar Waxing Roller is definitely worth checking out while it’s on sale for $10.

