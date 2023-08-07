Scarlett Johansson Just Completed the Twin Quiz With Her Twin Brother in Honor of National Twin Day

While many of us consider Scarlett Johansson to be one in a million, the actress is actually one of the many Hollywood A-listers who has a secret (or not-so-secret, depending on who you ask) twin sibling — and now, she’s helping fans get to know her brother in honor of National Twin Day.

Over the weekend, ScarJo introduced fans to her twin, Hunter Johansson, with a sweet video shared on her skincare line The Outset’s Instagram account. In the clip, the duo completed a twin quiz (while wearing coordinating white tops and blue jeans) where they were each asked questions about each other’s favorite things and skincare habits.

instagram/the outset

Starting off “nice and easy,” Scarlett was first asked what her brother’s favorite food is, to which she replied, “I think one of your favorite foods may be boneless wings?”

“Yeah, that’s up there,” Hunter replied with his sister jokingly adding, “He’s just like a garbage pail.”

Switching to skincare, Hunter was then asked, “What is The Outset’s skincare philosophy?”

“The point of The Outset is simplicity and routine and making sure that you know what you’re putting on your skin,” he replied, causing his sister to grin and say, “You got it, good job!”

“THE TWIN QUIZ with Scarlett + Hunter Johansson! In case you didn’t know, we have twins in the house. 👯” The Outset captioned its post. “Find out who knows each other best. 👀”

Although this may be some of her fans’ first time learning that she has a twin, it isn’t the first time that Johansson has spoken about her brother. Earlier this year, the actress opened up about her and Hunter’s special bond during an appearance on Today.

“I’m very close with all of my siblings, but my brother Hunter and I definitely have that unique bond,” she told Jenna Bush Hager back in March. “It’s interesting also how it affects you personally. You've never been alone, even in utero. You've always had this other soul, this other person with you. And I just think it affects how you move around the world.”