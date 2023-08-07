Scarlett Johansson Just Completed the Twin Quiz With Her Twin Brother in Honor of National Twin Day

If it wasn’t clear, she has a twin.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 7, 2023 @ 02:22PM
Scarlett Johansson attends the New York premiere of "Asteroid City"
Photo:

getty

While many of us consider Scarlett Johansson to be one in a million, the actress is actually one of the many Hollywood A-listers who has a secret (or not-so-secret, depending on who you ask) twin sibling — and now, she’s helping fans get to know her brother in honor of National Twin Day.

Over the weekend, ScarJo introduced fans to her twin, Hunter Johansson, with a sweet video shared on her skincare line The Outset’s Instagram account. In the clip, the duo completed a twin quiz (while wearing coordinating white tops and blue jeans) where they were each asked questions about each other’s favorite things and skincare habits. 

scarlett johansson hunter johansson the outset instagram

instagram/the outset

Starting off “nice and easy,” Scarlett was first asked what her brother’s favorite food is, to which she replied, “I think one of your favorite foods may be boneless wings?” 

“Yeah, that’s up there,” Hunter replied with his sister jokingly adding, “He’s just like a garbage pail.”

Switching to skincare, Hunter was then asked, “What is The Outset’s skincare philosophy?”

“The point of The Outset is simplicity and routine and making sure that you know what you’re putting on your skin,” he replied, causing his sister to grin and say, “You got it, good job!”

“THE TWIN QUIZ with Scarlett + Hunter Johansson! In case you didn’t know, we have twins in the house. 👯” The Outset captioned its post. “Find out who knows each other best. 👀”

Although this may be some of her fans’ first time learning that she has a twin, it isn’t the first time that Johansson has spoken about her brother. Earlier this year, the actress opened up about her and Hunter’s special bond during an appearance on Today.

“I’m very close with all of my siblings, but my brother Hunter and I definitely have that unique bond,” she told Jenna Bush Hager back in March. “It’s interesting also how it affects you personally. You've never been alone, even in utero. You've always had this other soul, this other person with you. And I just think it affects how you move around the world.”

Related Articles
Serena Williams Baby Bump
Serena Williams Cradled Her Baby Bump in a Gucci Crop Top and Matching Miniskirt
Gabrielle Union White Minidress Braided Hairstyle 2020 'Vanity Fair' Oscars Party
Gabrielle Union's Date-Night Outfit Included a Plunging Micro-Minidress and Slide-On Heels
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid Gave a Rare Health Update Amid Her "Painful" Lyme Disease Battle
Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum Wore a Zebra-Print Bikini in an Unexpected Color Combo
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Paired Her Plunging Corset Top With a High-Slit Denim Maxi Skirt
Christina Aguilera Instagram
Uh Oh, Christina Aguilera Is Bringing Back Super-Skinny Scarves
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen Revealed Her "Incredible Surrogate" Is Pumping for Wren
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez's Sexy Summer Dress Featured the Most Flattering Waist-Snatching Detail
inger Celine Dion arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere of 'Beauty and the Beast'inger Celine Dion arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere of 'Beauty and the Beast'
Céline Dion’s Sister Just Shared an Update on the Singer’s Ongoing Battle With Stiff Person Syndrome
Billie Eilish Red Roots
Billie Eilish’s Iconic Neon Roots Are Back
Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum Is Keeping the Upside-Down Bikini Trend Alive and Well With Her Latest Swimsuit Snap
selena gomez tomato girl dressing ig story
Selena Gomez’s Dreamy White Puff Sleeve Dress Screams Tomato Girl Dressing
Lady Gaga Instagram
Lady Gaga Wished Tony Bennett a Happy Birthday With the Sweetest Post
eva mendes create and cultivate
Eva Mendes Got in on ‘Barbie’ Mania By Busting a Move to “Dance the Night” in a Summer-Approved Floral Gown
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Wore a Corseted Floral Dress for National Spritz Day
Sarah Michelle Gellar IG
Sarah Michelle Gellar Wore a Plunging White Puff-Sleeved One-Piece