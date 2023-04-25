Scarlett Johansson Thinks We Should All Be Taking More Naps

Where do we sign up?

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu
Published on April 25, 2023 @ 02:15PM
Celebrities talk about their over-the-top self-care routines just about as often as they talk about their latest movies and TV shows (even Niall Horan has a 22-step skincare routine that rivals Jennifer Lopez's), but every so often, someone comes out with something so simple and obvious, we all come back down to earth and remember that at the end of the day, big-time celebs are, sometimes, just like us. In a new interview, Scarlett Johansson explained that the key to her youthful glow isn't just skincare, it's ... naps. Economical and effective? ScarJo insists it's what everyone needs.

Johansson told Marie Claire that taking a nap for just 15 minutes leaves her feeling energized and refreshed. Rest, she explains, is her key to "longevity" and even though she used to treat herself to two hours of naptime a day, just a quarter hour can do wonders.

"I am a huge believer in a mid-afternoon nap. I prioritize them. You need rest! If I'm home, I'll nap for 15 minutes and just say, like, 'I'm going in my room. Please don't knock, I need 15 minutes to nap.' It's, I think, the key to longevity," she says before adding a major caveat. "Or at least to sanity, in my household. I used to be able to nap for two hours. But that was before I had a lot of people knocking on the door with tiny little hands."

Scarlett Johansson

Getty Images

When she's getting ready for her actual sleep and not just a quick nap, Johansson has a routine, telling the magazine that she's all about a white noise machine to help her get the best sleep she can. In addition to that, she ensures that other aspects of her bedtime are perfect, too, including having the room super-dark and at a specific temperature (chilly, if you were wondering).

"I try to be in bed by 11:30 p.m. I have a white noise machine that I've used forever. My mom always had a white noise machine. And so, I don't know whether I inherited this addiction, but I have to have some kind of background noise, it's comforting," she said. "So, my room is a dark, cold, room with a noise machine. When my husband and I first started dating he liked no noise machine, blinds open, no air conditioning. And I said, ‘You have to come over to the dark side, because I can't sleep!’"

