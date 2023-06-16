Scarlett Johansson Brought One of Spring’s Biggest Trends Into Summer in the Most Elegant Way

Get the look starting at $37.

By
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin is a commerce writer for InStyle, covering fashion, beauty, and celebrities. She got her start at Fodor’s Travels, where she worked as a staff writer. As fashion and beauty writer, Kaelin taps into her extensive retail experience, finding the season’s best products for InStyle readers.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 16, 2023 @ 09:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Scarlett Johansson
Photo:

Getty Images

Two trends have dominated 2023 — one futuristic, one romantic. Metallic has been the ‘It’ colorway of the year, with just about everyone in Hollywood donning some sort of shining statement piece. But when stars want something more delicate, they’ve turned to one detail: rosettes. Hailey Bieber and Jennifer Lopez embraced floral appliques in winter, while nearly everyone at the Met Gala donned them in spring. And on the red carpet for her newest movie Asteroid City, Scarlett Johansson proved the trend is perfect for summer. 

The actress wore a white dress from Carolina Herrera that featured a mermaid bodice, thin, delicate straps, and a billowing rosette at the chest. Continuing the theme to the after-party, she changed into a Rodarte mini with puff sleeves and a yellow flower applique. And to help you bring the romantic detail into summer, I found nine pieces — from dresses to tops — that season three Carrie Bradshaw would envy (IYKYK), with prices starting at just $37.

If you’re wanting something similar to Johansson’s red carpet look, consider Wayf’s Victoria tiered dress, which features a stretchy, smocked top, adjustable tie straps, a rosette at the chest, and a small cutout directly below. While the white pick is an excellent lookalike, the orange option is perfect for upcoming summer weddings. And if you’re wanting something similar but mini for summer, Line and Dot’s Flor dress is a must with a rosette-strewn square neckline.

Nordstrom Victoria Tiered Ruffle Stretch Cotton Dress

Nordstrom

Shop now: $118; nordstrom.com

Saks Fifth Avenue Line & Dot Flor Sleeveless AppliquÃ© Minidress

Saks Fifth Avenue

Shop now: $120; saksfifthavenue.com

And get her after-party look, try For Love and Lemon’s Greta dress, which has a similar floral pattern, small applique flower at the chest, and ultra-mini length. And as a sexy surprise, it features an open, low-cut back.

For Love and Lemons Greta Mini Dress

For Love and Lemons

Shop now: $269; forloveandlemons.com

For a more approachable way to try out the trend, consider a top, which can be dressed up with a silky skirt or worn more casually with your favorite pair of jeans — a romance meets everyday kind of look. Reformation’s Emerald Knit is one of my personal favorites, with a flattering off-the-shoulder neckline and a stretchy, ultra-soft jersey fabrication.

Reformation Emerald Knit Top

Reformation

Shop now: $128; thereformation.com

Rosettes have maintained their status as one of this year’s top style trends and, given celebrities’ adoration for the small but sweet detail, we don’t see them going anywhere anytime soon. Shop more floral applique pieces below.

Nordstrom Allison Rosette Bodysuit

Nordstrom

Shop now: $88; nordstrom.com

Zara FLORAL MINI SKIRT LIMITED EDITION

Zara

Shop now: $70; zara.com

Nordstrom Floral AppliquÃ© Strappy Back Camisole

Nordstrom

Shop now: $37; nordstrom.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Olivia Wilde Black Sports Bra Black Leggings
OIivia Wilde Just Wore This $64 Supermodel Sneaker With Athleisure
Hailey Bieber Tube Top
Rihanna and Hailey Bieber Are Making a Case for This Controversial ‘90s Top That’s Perfect for Summer
Green Kate Spade Bag
Kate Spade's Massive End-of-Season Sale Has Double Discounts on 600+ Handbags, Shoes, and More
Related Articles
White Keds Sale
Amazon’s Best-Selling White Sneakers From the Brand Emily Ratajkowski Keeps Wearing Are on Sale for $40
Emily Ratajkowski Cargo Skirt
Celebrities Are Wearing the Summer Version of This Divisive Yet Practical ‘90s Trend
Gabrielle Union White Matching Set
Gabrielle Union Went Braless in an Open-Front Summer Top and Big Pants
Linen
Linen Is My Go-To Fabric for Keeping Cool in the Summer, and My Favorite Two-Piece Set Is on Sale
Amazon Romper Fashion Perfect for Summer
Amazon’s Hottest New Fashion Release Is a $39 Linen Romper That Shoppers Call “Perfect for Summer”
Scarlett Johansson at the New York premiere of "Asteroid City"
Scarlett Johansson Channeled Marilyn Monroe in a Halter Rosette Gown and a Finger-Curled Bob
Olivia Wilde Wearing Black Wayfarer Sunglasses
Olivia Wilde Can't Stop Wearing These Timeless Black Sunglasses That Go With Everything
Kate Middleton wearing Lululemon Sneakers
Kate Middleton Just Wore the Comfy Summer Sneakers Shoppers Call "Perfect" for Standing All Day
Amazon Airy Blouse Summer Favorite
Amazon's Best-Selling Airy Blouse Is a "Summer Favorite" Among Shoppers, and It's on Sale for $25
Yonique Tankini Swimsuits for Women
65-Year-Old Shoppers Call This No. 1 Best-Selling Swimsuit Comfortable, Supportive, and “a Little Sexy”
For Love and Lemons Dresses
Italian Women Kept Calling Me Belissima Thanks to These Summery Dresses From a Celebrity-Worn Brand
Green Kate Spade Bag
Kate Spade's Massive End-of-Season Sale Has Double Discounts on 600+ Handbags, Shoes, and More
Anne Hathaway Wearing Sunglasses
Anne Hathaway’s Stylist Says This Classic Summer Accessory Is the Best Way to Try 2023’s Hottest Color Trend
Scarlett Johansson Just Wore a Plunging Micro-Minidress for a Rare Outing With Husband Colin Jost
Scarlett Johansson Just Wore a Micro-Minidress with a '50s Bob For a Rare Outing With Colin Jost
Jennifer Lopez Wearing a Cropped White T-Shirt
Jennifer Lopez Found the Perfect Comfy White Tee, and Her Exact Style Is on Rare Sale Right Now
Woman wearing t-shirt dress
Amazon Just Slashed Prices on 5,000+ Comfy T-Shirt Dresses That Are Perfect for Summer