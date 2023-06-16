Celebrity Scarlett Johansson Scarlett Johansson Brought One of Spring’s Biggest Trends Into Summer in the Most Elegant Way Get the look starting at $37. By Kaelin Dodge Kaelin Dodge Kaelin is a commerce writer for InStyle, covering fashion, beauty, and celebrities. She got her start at Fodor’s Travels, where she worked as a staff writer. As fashion and beauty writer, Kaelin taps into her extensive retail experience, finding the season’s best products for InStyle readers. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on June 16, 2023 @ 09:00PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Getty Images Two trends have dominated 2023 — one futuristic, one romantic. Metallic has been the ‘It’ colorway of the year, with just about everyone in Hollywood donning some sort of shining statement piece. But when stars want something more delicate, they’ve turned to one detail: rosettes. Hailey Bieber and Jennifer Lopez embraced floral appliques in winter, while nearly everyone at the Met Gala donned them in spring. And on the red carpet for her newest movie Asteroid City, Scarlett Johansson proved the trend is perfect for summer. The actress wore a white dress from Carolina Herrera that featured a mermaid bodice, thin, delicate straps, and a billowing rosette at the chest. Continuing the theme to the after-party, she changed into a Rodarte mini with puff sleeves and a yellow flower applique. And to help you bring the romantic detail into summer, I found nine pieces — from dresses to tops — that season three Carrie Bradshaw would envy (IYKYK), with prices starting at just $37. Asos Floral Appliqué Strappy-Back Camisole, $37; nordstrom.com Zara Floral Mini Skirt, $70; zara.com Nikki Lund Allison Rosette Bodysuit, $88; nordstrom.com Wayf Victoria Tiered Ruffle Stretch Cotton Dress, $118; nordstrom.com Line and Dot Flor Rosette Mini Dress, $120; saksfifthavenue.com Reformation Emerald Knit Top, $128; thereformation.com Maeve Ruffled Off-the-Shoulder Blouse, $148; anthropologie.com For Love and Lemons Greta Mini Dress, $269; forloveandlemons.com Loveshackfancy Brenaya Dress, $297 (Originally $495); net-a-porter.com If you’re wanting something similar to Johansson’s red carpet look, consider Wayf’s Victoria tiered dress, which features a stretchy, smocked top, adjustable tie straps, a rosette at the chest, and a small cutout directly below. While the white pick is an excellent lookalike, the orange option is perfect for upcoming summer weddings. And if you’re wanting something similar but mini for summer, Line and Dot’s Flor dress is a must with a rosette-strewn square neckline. Nordstrom Shop now: $118; nordstrom.com Saks Fifth Avenue Shop now: $120; saksfifthavenue.com And get her after-party look, try For Love and Lemon’s Greta dress, which has a similar floral pattern, small applique flower at the chest, and ultra-mini length. And as a sexy surprise, it features an open, low-cut back. For Love and Lemons Shop now: $269; forloveandlemons.com For a more approachable way to try out the trend, consider a top, which can be dressed up with a silky skirt or worn more casually with your favorite pair of jeans — a romance meets everyday kind of look. Reformation’s Emerald Knit is one of my personal favorites, with a flattering off-the-shoulder neckline and a stretchy, ultra-soft jersey fabrication. Reformation Shop now: $128; thereformation.com Rosettes have maintained their status as one of this year’s top style trends and, given celebrities’ adoration for the small but sweet detail, we don’t see them going anywhere anytime soon. Shop more floral applique pieces below. Nordstrom Shop now: $88; nordstrom.com Zara Shop now: $70; zara.com Nordstrom Shop now: $37; nordstrom.com Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks OIivia Wilde Just Wore This $64 Supermodel Sneaker With Athleisure Rihanna and Hailey Bieber Are Making a Case for This Controversial ‘90s Top That’s Perfect for Summer Kate Spade's Massive End-of-Season Sale Has Double Discounts on 600+ Handbags, Shoes, and More