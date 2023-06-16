Scarlett Johansson Brought One of Spring’s Biggest Trends Into Summer in the Most Elegant Way

Two trends have dominated 2023 — one futuristic, one romantic. Metallic has been the ‘It’ colorway of the year, with just about everyone in Hollywood donning some sort of shining statement piece. But when stars want something more delicate, they’ve turned to one detail: rosettes. Hailey Bieber and Jennifer Lopez embraced floral appliques in winter, while nearly everyone at the Met Gala donned them in spring. And on the red carpet for her newest movie Asteroid City, Scarlett Johansson proved the trend is perfect for summer.

The actress wore a white dress from Carolina Herrera that featured a mermaid bodice, thin, delicate straps, and a billowing rosette at the chest. Continuing the theme to the after-party, she changed into a Rodarte mini with puff sleeves and a yellow flower applique. And to help you bring the romantic detail into summer, I found nine pieces — from dresses to tops — that season three Carrie Bradshaw would envy (IYKYK), with prices starting at just $37.



If you’re wanting something similar to Johansson’s red carpet look, consider Wayf’s Victoria tiered dress, which features a stretchy, smocked top, adjustable tie straps, a rosette at the chest, and a small cutout directly below. While the white pick is an excellent lookalike, the orange option is perfect for upcoming summer weddings. And if you’re wanting something similar but mini for summer, Line and Dot’s Flor dress is a must with a rosette-strewn square neckline.

Nordstrom

Shop now: $118; nordstrom.com

Saks Fifth Avenue

Shop now: $120; saksfifthavenue.com

And get her after-party look, try For Love and Lemon’s Greta dress, which has a similar floral pattern, small applique flower at the chest, and ultra-mini length. And as a sexy surprise, it features an open, low-cut back.

For Love and Lemons

Shop now: $269; forloveandlemons.com

For a more approachable way to try out the trend, consider a top, which can be dressed up with a silky skirt or worn more casually with your favorite pair of jeans — a romance meets everyday kind of look. Reformation’s Emerald Knit is one of my personal favorites, with a flattering off-the-shoulder neckline and a stretchy, ultra-soft jersey fabrication.

Reformation

Shop now: $128; thereformation.com

Rosettes have maintained their status as one of this year’s top style trends and, given celebrities’ adoration for the small but sweet detail, we don’t see them going anywhere anytime soon. Shop more floral applique pieces below.

Nordstrom

Shop now: $88; nordstrom.com

Zara

Shop now: $70; zara.com

Nordstrom

Shop now: $37; nordstrom.com

