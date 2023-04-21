Scarlett Johansson Made a Rare Comment About Her Ex-Husband Ryan Reynolds

All love, no shade.

Published on April 21, 2023
Scarlett Johansson
Scarlett Johansson has nothing but love for her ex-husband Ryan Reynolds. This week, the actress made an appearance on Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop podcast, and spoke about what she learned from her previous relationships — including her first marriage to Reynolds

"You've been married two times?" asked Paltrow, to which Johansson corrected her: "Three times." Scarlett wed Reynolds in 2008 and they divorced in 2011. She went on to marry French journalist Romain Dauriac three years later, but they split in 2017. She’s now been married to Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost since October 2020. 

Ryan, meanwhile, went on to marry Blake Lively in 2012 and the couple share four daughters together.

"Oh that's right, because I forgot that you were married to Ryan Reynolds! Goals!" Paltrow said. Johansson replied, “Yes. We weren't married very long, but we were when I first met you, for Iron Man or whatever." Paltrow added, “We love a good Ryan Reynolds in our house.” 

Scarlett Johansson, Ryan Reynolds

Getty

Johansson then threw in a sweet compliment for her ex, saying, “He’s a good guy.”

Back in 2016, Scarlett reflected on her marriage to Ryan and why it ended during an interview with Cosmopolitan. “The logistics of being with another actor are challenging. There has to be a real understanding of how you share your time, especially when two people's careers are going at the same rate,” she said, adding, “Or even if one person is more successful than the other, that also proves challenging. There may be a competitive thing."

Johansson continued,”We spent so much time apart. It's very difficult. It's bad.” However, she didn’t regret getting married to Reynolds. “It seemed like a very romantic thing to do, and it was,” she said. “It was the best thing I ever did."

