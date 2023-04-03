Scarlett Johansson Joked That Motherhood Is Like an "Emotionally Abusive Relationship"

"You're like up and down constantly."

By
Christopher Luu
Published on April 3, 2023 @ 12:27PM
Scarlett Johansson
Scarlett Johansson is dishing out the mom advice everyone's afraid to say out loud. During an appearance on Dear Media's The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast, Johansson described her (maybe) surprising attitude towards motherhood during her chat with hosts Lauryn and Michael Bosstick. The podcasters have a 3-year-old son (their second child) and it so happens that Johansson also welcomed a son, Cosmo, with Colin Jost back in 2021.

Johansson joked that when she had her first child, she thought that parents were all dishing out scare tactics and making things seem harder than they actually were — and then her kid turned 3. She says that's when things changed for her, joking that being a mom to a toddler is similar to being in an "abusive relationship." Jokes aside, she's about to go through it all again with her son. 

"It’s really tough. I remember my daughter, my daughter was eight-and-a-half, and when she was two, I said, 'This is great. I don't know what everybody is talking about.' And then she turned 3 and it’s like being in an emotionally abusive relationship," Johansson said. 

Scarlett Johansson Colin Jost

She explained what she meant, describing mood swings, and constant demands from a tiny child. Thankfully, she has the experience under her belt now that her daughter, Rose, is 8. 

"It’s crazy, like very intense emotional swings and like, so bossy and adamant and like, it's just crazy. And, also these huge mood swings, constant mood swings, which I was like these, 'Those poor little guys.' I feel bad for 'em. You're like up and down constantly," she added. She went on to say that when babies are very young, they're much easier to handle, saying, "Having a baby is so lovely. They're so cute. They sit there and they love you and then that's it. And you just get like love from them."

Johansson also spoke about choosing her roles differently now that she wants to prioritize time with her kids. 

"Now that my daughter is older, I really, you know, I don't work in the same way that I used to work when I was, you know, 25 years old," Johansson said. "I was very career-driven and focused at that time, and less focused on personal growth or whatever."

