Scarlett Johansson Channeled Marilyn Monroe in a Halter Rosette Gown and a Finger-Curled Bob

There's no denying that Marlyn Monroe's minimalist off-screen style (cropped curly hair, body-conscious silhouettes, and the beauty mark) has influenced A-lister’s looks over the years. And earlier this week, Scarlett Johansson was the latest celeb to recreate not one but two of the beloved star’s signature styles (!!!).

On Tuesday, ScarJo attended the New York City premiere of Asteroid City and channeled one of the late movie star's most iconic looks. Wearing a white halter-neck drop-waist dress from Carolina Herrera’s Resort 2024 collection, Scarlett’s Marilyn reference was unmistakable. She pulled a classic Marilyn moment that pulled inspo from white dress worn in the 1955 film The Seven Year Itch with a modern addition — a massive rosette on the bodice. She accessorized with pearl drop earrings, a stack of tiny hoops, and dainty rings. Still, the moment the actress looked over her shoulder, one of her many body inkings made a statement — a blossoming rose tattoo on the center of her back.

Getty Images

When it came time for glam, Scarlett's Marilyn references didn’t end with the dress. She styled her bombshell blonde hair in Marilyn Monroe curls swept to the side and swiped on a rosy pink lip with a shimmery highlight and a bright red manicure.

Nina Westervelt/Variety via Getty Images

Following Wes Anderson's red carpet premiere, the actress continued the Marilyn Monroe parade of looks at a star-studded bash wearing a black, white, and yellow floral and polka dot-printed micro-minidress from Rodarte with puff shoulders and a V-neckline adorned with a massive yellow rosette. Black slide-on heels completed the look (along with the same pearl drop earrings from earlier.)



Backgrid

Beauty-wise, she opted for a finger-curled bob and a deep side part and kept her glam natural with dewy skin and peach lips. And her date for the night, Colin Jost, sported a maroon suit layered over a charcoal-colored T-shirt.