Scarlett Johansson Explained the Sweet Connection Between Her Children's Names

There's a lot that goes into naming a baby — and Scarlett Johansson is sharing the unexpected reasoning behind the name of her and Colin Jost's son Cosmo. During a recent interview on The Kelly Clarkson show, Johansson talked about her 13-month-old baby's unique moniker joking that she and Jost "just threw a bunch of letters together."

She then seriously explained that "it just seemed like a refreshing — it's so charming. Our friends all liked it." Johansson told Clarkson that even her 8-year-old daughter Rose, whom she shares with ex Romain Duriac, approved of the name — though that likely has something to do with the fact that his name is tied to hers.

"They are both flowers," Johansson said. "Not a lot of people make that connection. Cosmo is a really sweet little flower that comes in different shades of orange and yellow."

It wasn't always the most popular choice with everyone, though. Johansson said that Jost's mom wasn't the biggest fan at first. "She kept suggesting other versions of it, and I'm like, 'No, he's already here, he's out,'" Johansson joked.

Johansson and Jost wed back in October 2020 and announced the arrival of their baby boy in August 2021. In true Jost fashion, the comedian shared a hilarious post confirming their son's birth. "Ok, ok, we had a baby. His name is Cosmo. We love him very much."