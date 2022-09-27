Scarlett Johansson Explained the Sweet Connection Between Her Children's Names

Her 8-year-old daughter Rose immediately approved of the name Cosmo.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on September 27, 2022 @ 06:19PM
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost 2019 Avengers Premiere
Photo:

Getty Images

There's a lot that goes into naming a baby — and Scarlett Johansson is sharing the unexpected reasoning behind the name of her and Colin Jost's son Cosmo. During a recent interview on The Kelly Clarkson show, Johansson talked about her 13-month-old baby's unique moniker joking that she and Jost "just threw a bunch of letters together."

She then seriously explained that "it just seemed like a refreshing — it's so charming. Our friends all liked it." Johansson told Clarkson that even her 8-year-old daughter Rose, whom she shares with ex Romain Duriac, approved of the name — though that likely has something to do with the fact that his name is tied to hers.

"They are both flowers," Johansson said. "Not a lot of people make that connection. Cosmo is a really sweet little flower that comes in different shades of orange and yellow."

It wasn't always the most popular choice with everyone, though. Johansson said that Jost's mom wasn't the biggest fan at first. "She kept suggesting other versions of it, and I'm like, 'No, he's already here, he's out,'" Johansson joked.

Johansson and Jost wed back in October 2020 and announced the arrival of their baby boy in August 2021. In true Jost fashion, the comedian shared a hilarious post confirming their son's birth. "Ok, ok, we had a baby. His name is Cosmo. We love him very much."

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Khloe Kardashian True Thompson
Fans Think True Thompson Revealed Kylie Jenner's Baby Boy's Name on 'The Kardashians'
Scarlett Johannson's Skincare Line is Here
Scarlett Johansson's Skincare Line is Here, and She Wants It to Transcend Her Celebrity
David Yurman
Scarlett Johansson Says She Never Leaves Home Without Wearing a Piece of Jewelry From Her Husband, Colin Jost
Scarlett Johansson & Jack Antonoff - Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week: BCBG Spring 2003 Front Row
Jack Antonoff Once Wrote a Very Angsty Song About His Split from Scarlett Johansson
Adriana Lima
All the Celebrity Babies We Welcomed in 2022 (So Far)
Olivia Munn
These Are the Celebrity Babies We Welcomed in 2021
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner
Sophie Turner Confirmed She's Expecting Baby Number 2
Seal, Heidi Klum
TBT: Heidi Klum Told Seal She Was Pregnant After Their First Date
Josh Duhamel, Fergie
Fergie's Friends Told Her to "Take One for the Team" and Go Out With Josh Duhamel
Kris Jenner
Kris Jenner Says Kylie Jenner's New Son Looks Just Like Stormi Webster
Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson
The Kardashians Allegedly "Love" Kim Kardashian's Relationship With Pete Davidson
John Mulaney Olivia Munn Relationship Timeline
A Complete Timeline of John Mulaney and Olivia Munn's Relationship
Halle Berry’s Daughter Introduced Her to Her Favorite Hair Oil
Halle Berry Posed in a Pair of Boyfriend Jeans and Nothing Else on Instagram
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost
A Complete Timeline of Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost's Relationship
Katy Perry, Russell Brand
Katy Perry and Russell Brand Had a Cat Named After Both of Them
Will Smith, Sheree Zampino
Will Smith Once Compared His and Sheree Zampino's Marriage to "Chinese Water Torture"