Amazon’s Best-Selling Leggings Are “Ridiculously Soft,” and They’re on Sale for $12

If your leggings drawer looks anything like mine, it’s full of years-old stretchy pants that are covered in pills. Rather than searching for the best of the worst every time you want to wear an athleisure outfit, treat yourself to a new, lint-free pair of leggings. But we’re not saying to go buy a $100 pair; Amazon’s best-selling leggings are on sale for just $12.

Available in 25 colors and patterns, the popular leggings are made from a soft and stretchy blend of polyester and spandex, and they have a high waistband that provides support around your midsection. You can choose from three versions, including a full-length style, full-length with pockets, and capris. Just note: The leggings only come in two sizes — standard and plus — but according to a shopper who was “scared of the one size fits all” sizing, they “have nice stretch without being baggy.”

Shop now: $12 (Originally $15); amazon.com

Like most leggings, this $12 pair provides endless outfit opportunities. Throw them on with a sports bra and a cropped sweatshirt to hit the gym, with an oversized sweater and sneakers for a day of running errands, or with a hoodie and fuzzy socks to lounge around the house. Every activity is better when you’re wearing a pair of comfortable pants.

In the reviews section, more than 62,000 Amazon shoppers left a five-star rating. One reviewer confirmed they “don’t ride up and the waist doesn’t pinch,” while a second person said you “cannot see through them and they don’t pill or snag.” That’s huge in my book, especially at this low price point. Plus, a third reviewer called them “ridiculously soft,” adding that they’re “not too tight on the waist, but stay up.”

The Satina leggings must be doing something right if Amazon shoppers consistently choose them over the other 90,000 options on the site. Check out more colors of the popular stretchy pants, below, and be sure to grab a pair before the sale price expires.

