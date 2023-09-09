3,000+ Shoppers Bought These Now-$15 Amazon Leggings in the Past Month

They’re bestsellers for a reason.

By
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman is an Associate Commerce Editor and Strategist for InStyle.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on September 9, 2023 @ 07:00AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Amazon leggings sale
Photo:

Amazon / InStyle

Over the years, leggings have become an official part of my fall uniform. They’re just so versatile; I wear them for workouts, movie nights at home, running errands, and even out to dinner. All I have to do is switch out my shirt and shoes, and I have an entirely new outfit. That’s why I’m constantly adding new pairs to my collection, and these $15 high-waisted leggings from Satina are the latest addition to my Amazon cart. 

In the past month alone, more than 3,000 shoppers have bought the leggings, making them Amazon’s number one best-selling pair. The soft and stretchy pants are made from a blend of polyester and spandex with a flattering high waistband that “stays put and doesn't roll down,” per a reviewer. They come in two stretchy sizes — one for sizes S through L and the other for sizes XL through XXL — as well as three designs, including full-length, capri, and full-length with pockets. 

Amazon SATINA High Waisted Leggings for Women - Capri & Full Length Women's Leggings

Amazon

Another perk is that they’re available in 23 colors and patterns, so you can stock up on both classic shades and statement hues. Since I’m more of a neutral clothing kind of person, I plan on grabbing them in both black and gray to style with sweatshirts, sweaters, and blouses all season long. 

What really sold me on these pants, though, is their glowing reviews section. More than 65,000 Amazon shoppers have given the leggings a five-star rating, and around 18,000 of those people left glowing reviews. One shopper called them their “favorite of any brand,” since the leggings are “super soft, not see-through, and fit perfectly.” Another reviewer who owns eight pairs of the leggings confirmed the “material feels good and stretches perfectly.” Plus, a third person named them the “perfect work-from-home legging,” adding that they’re great for walks, errands, and even nights out. That’s truly all you can ask for in a $15 pair of pants. 

Amazon SATINA High Waisted Leggings for Women

Amazon

Especially with fall right around the corner, I certainly can’t resist a pair of leggings with such high praise at such a budget-friendly price point. If you’re equally as convinced, grab a pair of the best-selling Satina high-waisted leggings while they’re on sale, and check out more popular pairs from Amazon, below.  

Leggings Depot High-Waisted Leggings

Leggings Depot High Waisted Leggings for Women

Amazon

Shapermint High-Waisted Leggings 

Amazon SHAPERMINT Leggings for Women - Shapewear for Women Tummy Control

Amazon

90 Degree by Reflex High-Waist Power Flex Leggings

Amazon 90 Degree By Reflex High Waist Power Flex Tummy Control Leggings

Amazon

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

VERSED Face Mask Review
I Tried the $17 Face Mask Fans Compare to a Professional Peel, and My Skin Looks Like Glass
Woman applying Primer
This Pore-Blurring Primer Works So Well, I Barely Use Concealer
Wedding Guest Amazon Dresses
Be the Best-Dressed Wedding Guest With These Under-$75 Fall Dresses From Amazon
Related Articles
Amazon Beauty Deals
Hurry! The 55 Best Beauty Deals at Amazon This Weekend Start at Just $3
Wedding Guest Amazon Dresses
Be the Best-Dressed Wedding Guest With These Under-$75 Fall Dresses From Amazon
Kendall Jenners
Kendall Jenner’s “Signature” Neutral Nail Polish Is $11, and Shoppers Say It “Sticks Like Concrete”
Megan Fox Red Hair Dye
Megan Fox’s Fiery-Red Bob Is Thanks to a $17 Hair Dye
Amazon Fall Items
8 Cozy Fashion Picks Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Buying Ahead of Fall
Hanes Bra Sale
Amazon Shoppers "Could Practically Sleep in" This $13 Wireless Bra Thanks to Its "Perfect" Fit
Rice Water Spray
Shoppers Say This $17 Fuss-Free Growth Spray Makes Their Hair "Drastically Healthier"
I'm Buying These Viral Fashion and Beauty Finds Before Fall
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and I’m Shopping These 10 Viral Finds for Up to 73% Off
Amazon Wrap Dress
Shoppers Deemed This “Elegant and Sexy” $39 Dress Perfect for “All Seasons” Seasons”
Amazon Fashion September New Arrivals
Out of 3,000+ New Amazon Fall Fashion Arrivals, These Are the 10 Best
ColourPop no filter matte concealer
I Understand Why Shoppers Call This $6 Concealer the “Best” They’ve “Ever Used”
Amazon Fall Blouses Will Be Everywhere This Season
Amazon Is a Treasure Trove of Fall Blouses, and I’m Buying These 8 Under-$30 Styles
Best-Selling That Brightens Raccoon Eyes in Days
Mature Shoppers “Look 20 Years Younger” Thanks to This Best-Selling $25 Eye Cream
Amal Clooneyâs Bold-Colored Dress Featured the One Sexy Detail That Elevates Any Outfit
Amal Clooney Put a Sexy Twist on the Flattering Dress Trend Worn by Jennifer Aniston
Oversized Sweatshirt
I Live in Oversized Sweatshirts, and I’m Buying These Under-$30 Hoodies, Crewnecks, and Zip-Ups for Fall
Oprah NYDJ jeans on sale
These Flattering Straight-Leg Jeans From an Oprah-Loved Brand Are Nearly 60% Off at Amazon