Sarah Snook Debuted Her Pregnancy at the 'Succession' Premiere

She joked that Shiv Roy taught her “what not to do” as a mother.

By
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 21, 2023 @ 10:59AM
Sarah Snook Pregnant

Sarah Snook is gearing up for some major milestones this year. First, the final season of Succession is set to air on March 26, and now, the actress is expecting her first child with her husband Dave Lawson.

On Monday, the soon-to-be mom revealed the news with a special plus one at the season 4 premiere of the HBO series. Snook revealed her baby bump in a fitted black dress layered under a shimmery silver floor-sweeping jacket and a diamond choker.

Although the end of the hit show is bittersweet, Snook told Entertainment Tonight that her next chapter is “exciting” and that being pregnant “feels great.” Without giving away too many details about her pregnancy, the actress revealed it won’t be “too much longer” until her child’s due date. 

Snook also confirmed that she was in fact pregnant during filming but said that viewers won't even notice “because it’s not super big, at least at the moment.”

HBO Succession S4

In Succession, Snook plays the Roy family's only daughter Shiv Roy, who does everything she can to prove she’s nothing like her family, as the rest do whatever it takes to gain power. The actress joked that Shiv taught her “what not to do” when it comes to motherhood. "I don't know if the Roy family are a paragon of family values … I don't think we could be looking up to them for guidance."

In a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times, Snook also explained the moment she found out about the end of the series saying she "was very upset."

"I felt a huge sense of loss, disappointment and sadness,” she told the publication. “It would have been nice to know at the beginning of the season, but I also understand not being told until the end because there was still a potential that maybe this wasn't going to be the end."

"Emotionally, all of us weren't necessarily ready to be done with the show because we love each other so much," she continued. "But everything has to come to an end, and it's smart not to let something become a parody of itself."

