Sarah Michelle Gellar's 'Wolf Pack' Looks Are Absolutely Slaying

Buffy the Vampire Slayer ended back in 2003, but Sarah Michelle Gellar is back in the world of the supernatural with her new show, Wolf Pack, which hits Paramount+ on Jan. 26. And because she's got that on the horizon — not to mention that not-so-subtle nod to Cruel Intentions in last year's hit Do Revenge — she's out promoting it and wearing some amazing outfits along the way.

The show sees her putting a spin on werewolves this time around, though as fans may know, werewolves and vampires are known to rub shoulders (and butt heads) once in a while. SMG not only stars in the show, she's executive producing, so there's no doubt that fans will get exactly what they're looking for — just like how fashion fanatics got a glimpse of her standout style as she stepped out to talk about the new show.



Getty Images

For an appearance with Andy Cohen, Gellar wore a pearl-encrusted bustier under a coordinating white jacket. She finished the look with white shoes, breaking that silly rule about wearing white in the winter.

Getty Images

For the show's premiere, she wore an Oscar de la Renta minidress that she called "art" on Instagram. She paired the 3-D dress with Christian Louboutin pumps and a matching box clutch.



"I wasn't even going to read the script," she told The Hollywood Reporter of the new show. "I liked Jeff's work, but I wasn't going to do a werewolf show. But they convinced me to give it a look, and I loved what he was doing in the pilot. It reminds me of Buffy, not the show itself, but the way it addresses the horrors we're facing today: anxiety, the stress of daily life, feeling isolated."



If one spangled top wasn't enough, SMG wore a pailette-covered tube top, which she shared on Instagram. She covered up with an oversized camel blazer and wore the iridescent top with a silky skirt.

Getty Images

In Los Angeles, where there was another premiere for the Wolf Pack, Gellar wore a Monse blazer with slashed sleeves, revealing the jacket's lining. She tagged stylist Tara Swennen in an Instagram post, which also showed off a pair of shiny gloves.



Gellar shared another photo of herself wearing a black lace Leo Lin dress, which had Old Hollywood vibes thanks to its corseted bodice and fit-and-flare silhouette. She paired the look with ornate Kat Maconie shoes.



Getty Images

And Gellar turned up the volume, literally, in a statement-making knit dress for an appearance on CBS Morning.

Getty Images

Gellar also opted for an Oscar de la Renta dress for her time on Live! With Kelly and Ryan.

