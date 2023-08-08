Sarah Michelle Gellar Wore the Rule-Breaking Pants That Are Actually a Practical Closet Staple

In most areas of life I’m risk-averse. I want to leave unreasonably early just in case we hit traffic, and I go to dinner already knowing what I’ll order because I spent the entire day looking over the restaurant’s Yelp reviews. But despite feeling apprehensive about almost everything in life, I find that when it comes to fashion I’m not opposed to making a faux pas. And just last week, Sarah Michelle Gellar reminded me of my favorite rule to break.

The actress, whose well-documented Italian vacation should honestly earn her a spot in the country’s Department of Tourism, posted a picture cliffside in Positano wearing a single-shoulder bra top and a pair of wide-leg white pants. Her pants were summer perfection and, in my opinion, the year-round staple you didn’t know you needed. Because even though someone somewhere at some point made the “no white past Labor Day” rule, I’ve emerged each October in a pair of white pants, and — thus far — the world hasn’t ended. And I’m not alone — everyone from Sarah Jessica Parker and Katie Holmes to Jennifer Lopez ignoring the fashion law.

So if you, too, have found yourself obsessed with Gellar’s wide-leg white pants, don’t let one arbitrary rule stop you from wearing the surprisingly versatile style. Below, shop similar pairs starting at just $42.

I promise, white pants can be a year-round staple. But if you’re still on the fence, consider opting for this affordable $42 pair that boasts nearly 1,000 five-star ratings. According to one customer, Grapent’s jeans “manage to fit snugly around your bottom and upper thighs while flaring out on the bottom,” while another person noted that the fit is “so comfortable and flattering.” Others loved how “soft” and “stretchy” the cotton, spanx-blend denim is, with one person saying that the stretch and cut makes them “very flattering” on their curvy body.

Amazon

Gellar’s pants featured contrast topstitching, which added just a touch of color to the otherwise solid white pants. And at Urban Outfitters, you can find a similar style for $119. The Big T Cargo Pants from True Religion speak to both Gellar’s style and one of this year’s hottest trends — cargo pants — pairing that dark top stitching with deep, oversized pockets. We’ve seen cargo pants on everyone from Taylor Swift to Michelle Obama, and shoppers say that these are the best. “These fit so perfectly,” wrote one customer, while another — who called them the “best jeans ever” — loved how the style flattered their butt.

Urban Outfitters

Frame’s denim, worn by celebrities including Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, is rarely on sale, so when I came across the brand’s Rolled High Rise Wide Leg in Ecru at 60 percent off, I immediately added the style to my cart. This 100-percent cotton style is cuffed at the bottom, which one shopper at Anthropologie said “gives them a cool vibe,” and features brown top stitching, a small touch that compliments darker fall hues.

Frame

Finish out summer and break a classic fashion rule in a pair of SMG-inspired white pants.

Luvamia ‘90s Wide-Leg Jeans

Amazon

Everlane The Organic Wide-Leg Pant

Everlane

Circus NY High Waist Crop Wide Leg Jeans

Nordstrom

Madewell '90s Straight Jean: Two-Tone Workwear Edition

Madewell

Joe's Jeans The Petra Jean