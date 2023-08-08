Sarah Michelle Gellar Wore the Rule-Breaking Pants That Are Actually a Practical Closet Staple

Shop similar styles you can wear past Labor Day.

By
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin is a commerce writer for InStyle, covering fashion, beauty, and celebrities. She got her start at Fodor’s Travels, where she worked as a staff writer. As fashion and beauty writer, Kaelin taps into her extensive retail experience, finding the season’s best products for InStyle readers.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 8, 2023 @ 09:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Sarah Michelle Gellar White Pants
Photo:

sarahmgellar/Instagram

In most areas of life I’m risk-averse. I want to leave unreasonably early just in case we hit traffic, and I go to dinner already knowing what I’ll order because I spent the entire day looking over the restaurant’s Yelp reviews. But despite feeling apprehensive about almost everything in life, I find that when it comes to fashion I’m not opposed to making a faux pas. And just last week, Sarah Michelle Gellar reminded me of my favorite rule to break.

The actress, whose well-documented Italian vacation should honestly earn her a spot in the country’s Department of Tourism, posted a picture cliffside in Positano wearing a single-shoulder bra top and a pair of wide-leg white pants. Her pants were summer perfection and, in my opinion, the year-round staple you didn’t know you needed. Because even though someone somewhere at some point made the “no white past Labor Day” rule, I’ve emerged each October in a pair of white pants, and — thus far — the world hasn’t ended. And I’m not alone — everyone from Sarah Jessica Parker and Katie Holmes to Jennifer Lopez ignoring the fashion law.

So if you, too, have found yourself obsessed with Gellar’s wide-leg white pants, don’t let one arbitrary rule stop you from wearing the surprisingly versatile style. Below, shop similar pairs starting at just $42.

I promise, white pants can be a year-round staple. But if you’re still on the fence, consider opting for this affordable $42 pair that boasts nearly 1,000 five-star ratings. According to one customer, Grapent’s jeans “manage to fit snugly around your bottom and upper thighs while flaring out on the bottom,” while another person noted that the fit is “so comfortable and flattering.” Others loved how “soft” and “stretchy” the cotton, spanx-blend denim is, with one person saying that the stretch and cut makes them “very flattering” on their curvy body.

Amazon GRAPENT Womens Flare Jeans High Waisted Wide Leg Baggy Jean for Women Stretch Denim Pants

Amazon

Gellar’s pants featured contrast topstitching, which added just a touch of color to the otherwise solid white pants. And at Urban Outfitters, you can find a similar style for $119. The Big T Cargo Pants from True Religion speak to both Gellar’s style and one of this year’s hottest trends — cargo pants — pairing that dark top stitching with deep, oversized pockets. We’ve seen cargo pants on everyone from Taylor Swift to Michelle Obama, and shoppers say that these are the best. “These fit so perfectly,” wrote one customer, while another — who called them the “best jeans ever” — loved how the style flattered their butt.

Urban Outfitters True Religion UO Exclusive Big T Cargo Pant

Urban Outfitters

Frame’s denim, worn by celebrities including Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, is rarely on sale, so when I came across the brand’s Rolled High Rise Wide Leg in Ecru at 60 percent off, I immediately added the style to my cart. This 100-percent cotton style is cuffed at the bottom, which one shopper at Anthropologie said “gives them a cool vibe,” and features brown top stitching, a small touch that compliments darker fall hues.

Frame Rolled High Rise Wide Leg in Ecru

Frame

Finish out summer and break a classic fashion rule in a pair of SMG-inspired white pants.

Luvamia ‘90s Wide-Leg Jeans

Amazon Luvamia Wide Leg Jeans

Amazon

Everlane The Organic Wide-Leg Pant

Everlane The Organic Wide-Leg Pant

Everlane

Circus NY High Waist Crop Wide Leg Jeans

Nordstrom Circu NY High Waist Crop Wide Leg Jeans

Nordstrom

Madewell '90s Straight Jean: Two-Tone Workwear Edition

Madewell The '90s Straight Jean: Two-Tone Workwear Edition

Madewell

Joe's Jeans The Petra Jean

Zappos Joe's Jeans The Petra

Zappos

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Kate Somerville Anti-Aging Moisturizer Deal
Shoppers in Their 60s Say This 50%-Off Moisturizer “Turns Back the Clock” on Aging Skin
Obsessed With This Airy Summer Top Currently On Sale
My Sister Owns Multiple Colors of This Transitional Amazon Top That’s on Sale Starting at $13
Kiehls Rare Earth Deep Pore Cleansing Face Mask
This On-Sale Face Mask Makes Aging Skin Look “10 Years Younger,” According to Shoppers
Related Articles
Obsessed With This Airy Summer Top Currently On Sale
My Sister Owns Multiple Colors of This Transitional Amazon Top That’s on Sale Starting at $13
Breezy Blouse Styles that Amazon Shoppers Love Most
Out of Thousands of Breezy Blouses on Amazon, These Are the 8 Under-$30 Styles Shoppers Love Most
Meghan markle
Meghan Markle's Transitional Top Is a Genius Outfit-Elevating Staple You'll Wear for the Next 5 Months
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes Wore the Reliable Summer Sandal That’s Not Too Late to Try
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Sarah Michelle Gellar Resurrected Taylor Swift's 2014 Wavy Lob for the Eras Tour
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Sarah Michelle Gellar Said No to Itsy-Bitsy Swimwear in an Ageless Style
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Sarah Michelle Gellar’s All-Black Swimsuit Featured One Really Chic Detail Shoppers Call “So Flattering”
Midi Dress
The “Perfect Lightweight Dress” Does Exist, According to Amazon Shoppers — and It’s on Sale for $26
Amazon Fashion Deals
The 15 Best Last-Minute Summer Fashion Deals to Shop on Amazon This Weekend Before the Season Ends
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez's Sexy Summer Dress Featured the Most Flattering Waist-Snatching Detail
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez’s Sexy Cut-Out Swimsuit Is $150, but I Found a Flattering Lookalike for $35 at Amazon
Reese Witherspoon Wore My Summer Dress Code Staple That Makes Styling A Breeze
Reese Witherspoon Wore My Go-To Summer Wardrobe Staple That Makes Styling a Breeze
Maxi Dress
My Mom Has Bought Multiple of the $37 Amazon Maxi Dress She’s Been Living in All Summer
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber’s Standout Cover Shoot Accessory Is the Most Subtle Version of This Kate Middleton-Worn Trend
Summer Tops
Amazon Has a Summer Tops Storefront With 180+ Tank and Short-Sleeve Styles — These Are the 8 I'm Shopping
Fashion Arrivals
Amazon Just Dropped Thousands of New Fashion Arrivals, and These Are the 10 Under-$40 Picks Worth Shopping