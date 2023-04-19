Sarah Michelle Gellar's Plunging Cut-Out Gown Clashed Perfectly With the Cannes Pink Carpet

Prep with a dash of pink.

Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu
Published on April 19, 2023 @ 01:18PM
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Getty Images

Sarah Michelle Gellar's fashion tour de force has officially gone international. For her latest appearance at the Canneseries International Festival 2023 in Cannes, France, the actress and producer wore a blue-and-green ruffle-sleeve gown with side cutouts that clashed with the event's hot pink carpet. The preppy color combo popped against the neon hue, making for a picture-perfect opportunity for Gellar to show off the 'fit, which was put together with some help from her stylist, Tara Swennen.

In addition to shutting down the pink carpet with this dress (she paired the look with matching green peep-toe platforms and black hoop earrings), she'll receive this year’s Canal+ Icon Award for her body of work, including her star turn in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, her new project Wolf Pack, and everything between, like Cruel Intentions and I Know What You Did Last Summer.

Sarah Michelle Gellar

Getty Images

Earlier this week, Gellar wore an airy black Maria Lucia Hohan dress to the festival. That dress, which got an oceanfront photo opp, featured a plunging neckline, tulle embellishment, and a ruffled, tiered skirt. Gellar shared that look to her Instagram Story, writing, "Cannes you tell I love it here?” When the outfit landed on her Feed, she wrote, "Cannes a love story."

Gellar is also chronicling her trip on Instagram, sharing snaps with her husband, Freddie Prinze Jr. "Best dinner with the best date," she wrote alongside a photo of them soaking up the French sunshine.

