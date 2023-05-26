Sarah Michelle Gellar Is Ushering In Hot Girl Summer With a Fresh Chop

As the days turn longer and the temperatures rise, you can, without a doubt, expect to see a bevy of your favorite Hollywood stars stepping out with a fresh chop or new highlights. In fact, it wouldn't be summer without an Instagram feed filled with lighter, solstice-inspired hairstyles. Actress and overall millennial icon Sarah Michelle Gellar kicked off the seasonal hair transformations with a selfie showing off her new bob haircut.

On Friday, SMG prepared to celebrate the holiday weekend with a salon appointment to turn her lob into a sleek, even shorter chin-grazing bob. In the shot, the star wore a black top with exaggerated puffy shoulders, and her tousled choppy 'do was pushed behind one of her ears and styled in gentle waves with a deep side part.

Her summer-ready glam was bronzy, naturally, and also included a thick eyeliner and pink lip. Funky silver earrings, as well as a diamond stud and tiny hoops, were on full display in the ear that held back one side of her new 'do.

"Got my summer cut … all ready for the holiday weekend," she captioned the post before showing off her comedic edge with an irreverent joke. "Don’t forget ... today is the one day it’s acceptable to tell people 'C U Next Tuesday' 😝."

Getty Images

Last month, Gellar traveled to Cannes, France, for the Canneseries International Festival, during which she wore a plunging blue-and-green striped gown with side cutout and dramatic ruffled shoulders. At the time, her signature blonde hair was shoulder-length and pulled into a half-back style. When she wasn't slaying on the pink carpet, Gellar was actually being honored with the Canal+ Icon Award. While speaking with Variety during the festivities, the actress revealed why now was the right time for her to make her eagerly awaited return to the screen.

“I very much was ready to come back,” she told the outlet though admitted she had “some apprehension.” “Like, do people still want to see you? Does it still work?” Ultimately the script for her show Wolf Pack is what really sold her on coming back to the spotlight. “One of the things I loved about Buffy was that the monsters were a metaphor for the horrors of adolescence,” she said. “And Wolf Pack was taking that concept and doing it about [what they] face now: anxiety, depression, isolation. I really loved having a way to speak about that without being preachy, but sort of opening up that dialogue.”