Sarah Michelle Gellar's Sheer Bra Has Us Gasping for Air

On the floor, gasping, choked, no crumbs.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on February 23, 2023
Sarah Michelle Gellar sheer bra ig
Photo:

Instagram/sarah michelle gellar

After taking a decade-long break from the spotlight, it’s safe to say that Sarah Michelle Gellar is back, baby. From executive producing and starring in her new Paramount+ show, Wolf Pack, to debuting look after undeniable look (both on the ‘gram and the red carpet), it currently feels impossible to escape the star power that is SMG — and absolutely no one is complaining.

Hearing the cries of the people, the actress decided to keep the comeback energy going on Thursday by giving the world what it both wanted and needed in the form of the hottest OOTD snaps, maybe ever. In the post, Gellar flexed her posing chops in cream-colored, high-waisted trousers, which she paired with nothing but a matching silky button-up and a completely see-through black mesh bra top. She wore her freshly cut, chin-grazing blonde bob parted down the middle and styled in soft waves, and finished the jaw-dropping look with the ultimate final detail: a classic red lip.

“Now that I have your attention …. @wolfpackonpplus episode 5 is now available. DO NOT miss the last five minutes. Trust me,” she captioned the photos.

While Gellar’s sexy ensemble is certain to offer outfit inspiration to her legions of fans, it’s just one of the many iconic looks that she’s worn throughout her career. When talking to InStyle earlier this month, the star opened up about how it feels to see people replicate her most famous looks year after year.

Sarah Michelle Gellar Cut Her Hair Into a Blunt, Chin-Grazing Bob

“As an actor, you hope to have one character that people remember; that has an impact. Every Halloween, I get pictures of people dressing up as multiple characters that I’ve played,” she said at SCAD TVfest. “To me, that’s a true mark [of success] and there’s no award that can ever top that. I see Buffy, I see Cruel [Intentions], I see Daphne or The Grudge, so I really feel so fortunate.”

