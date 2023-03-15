Sarah Michelle Gellar Paired Her See-Through Lacy Minidress With Lingerie

The Sarah Michelle Gellar renaissance continues.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Published on March 15, 2023 @ 11:20AM
Sarah Michelle Gellar "Wolf Pack" Screening
Photo:

Getty Images

In case you missed it, 2023 is the year of the Sarah Michelle Gellar renaissance. The '90s icon has been on a fashion-filled tour de force to promote her Paramount+ show Wolf Pack, which hit the platform earlier this year. We're talking sheer bras (that had us gasping for air), pearl bustiers, and an ornate floral Oscar de la Renta minidress (which she called "art"). And the Buffy the Vampire Slayer star has us in a chokehold again in another jaw-dropping look that she debuted on Tuesday at a special screening of the show.

SMG arrived on the red carpet in a white see-through lace minidress with a plunging neckline and frilly ruffled detailing on the shoulders and midsection. A black bra and matching high-waisted underwear peeked through the sheer frock and coordinated with her pointy-toed pumps. Once inside the event, she added an oversized black blazer to the ensemble. Her blonde lob (long bob) haircut was styled in tousled waves and a side part. For her glam, she chose heavy eyeliner and a glossy peach lip.

At the show's premiere in January, Gellar opened up about her return to the fantasy genre. "I wasn't even going to read the script," she told The Hollywood Reporter at the time. "I liked Jeff's [Davis] work, but I wasn't going to do a werewolf show. But they convinced me to give it a look, and I loved what he was doing in the pilot. It reminds me of Buffy, not the show itself, but the way it addresses the horrors we're facing today: anxiety, the stress of daily life, feeling isolated."

Earlier this week, Gellar made an appearance at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party during which she wore another Oscar de la Renta creation. The blue strapless gown had intricate flower appliqués and a sheer, nude-colored underlay.

Sarah Michelle Gellar 2023 Oscars 'Vanity Fair' After-Party

Getty Images

She added saphire and diamond drop earrings, a matching ring, and a velvet clutch to complete the look.

