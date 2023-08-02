Sarah Michelle Gellar Wore a Plunging White Puff-Sleeved One-Piece

Is her entire vacation wardrobe just amazing swimsuits?

Published on August 2, 2023 @ 02:31PM
Without Sarah Michelle Gellar, would we even say slay? After all, with the role of Buffy the Vampire Slayer on her résumé, she's the OG slayer when it comes to vamps and, now, she's killing the swimwear game. While other celebs are taking a less-is-more approach with their bikinis, going for teeny-tiny crochet options, SMG is giving us a whole other kind of inspo, opting for unique styles with long sleeves. After wearing a black suit last week, she debuted a similar style in white on her Instagram Story today. 

The white one-piece had similar long sleeves to her black one (if you like it, buy it in every color, right?). The white suit featured statement-making puff shoulders and a plunging deep-V neckline. She posed in the suit while holding a frosty beverage and proved that the suit combines style and function when she shared a snapshot of herself diving into the blue waters of the Italian coast.

But it's not just swim making us file away Gellar's outfits into our getaway inspo boards. She paired an easy, breezy overalls-style jumpsuit with a peekaboo bra, making for a comfortable sightseeing outfit that was anything but tourist-y.

Gellar's Italian vacation isn't just serving style, however, she's giving us all a peek into her family life, too, with snapshots of her husband, Freddie Prinze Jr. and their children Rocky and Charlotte as they take in the sights and sounds of Italy, from plunging in the pool to making pasta (and eating it) and heading to iconic locations like the Blue Grotto.

