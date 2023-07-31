Sarah Michelle Gellar Made Overalls Sexy With an Unexpected Peekaboo Bra

When in Rome.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 31, 2023 @ 02:29PM
Sarah Michelle Gellar Overalls Bra Italian Vacation Instagram
Photo:

Sarah Michelle Gellar/Instagram

All week, Sarah Michelle Gellar has been blessing our feeds with tons of vacation inspo (hello to long-sleeve swimsuits!) while simultaneously giving us wanderlust envy with her Italian getaway content. She dropped her most recent photo dump on Monday and filled it with images documenting her day of la dolce vita in Ravello and Amalfi.

In the carousel, SMG wore a European vacay-approved (without being tourist-y) pair of white linen overalls that had long tie straps that caused the jumper to plunge way past her midsection. Because the one-piece lacked a bib top, the actress paired it with a matching bra. In the first slide, Gellar posed on a balcony overlooking a vibrant garden of flowers, plants, and trees. She pulled her blonde bob into a low tight bun.

Sarah Michelle Gellar Overalls Bra Italian Vacation Instagram

Sarah Michelle Gellar/Instagram

In another image, she added a straw hat and sunglasses while standing with her arms around a friend. Other images saw the actress in a town square, showcased delicious-looking food (like fresh mozzarella and cannoli), and captured the breathtaking scenery.

Sarah Michelle Gellar Overalls Bra Italian Vacation Instagram

Sarah Michelle Gellar/Instagram

The last slot of the round-up was a selfie of Gellar in her 'fit on the beach with an ocean backdrop.

Sarah Michelle Gellar Overalls Bra Italian Vacation Instagram

Sarah Michelle Gellar/Instagram

"A day in #Ravello and #Amalfi," she captioned the post. "(With the greatest tour guide Roberta from @tourguidenaples ) Also how did I just learn about a #lemonspritz"

Gellar's husband Freddie Prinze Jr. and their kids, as well as her friend and longtime manager Joanne Colonna also joined her on the trip. In her bevy of Instagram grid posts, Gellar shared a dump from a dinner in Positano with her travel crew.

"Dinner on our #positano balcony with my manager of 34 years @joannecolonna_official (swipe to last frame to see a pic of us at my wedding)," she captioned the gallery.

Related Articles
Gabrielle Union Dwyane Wade Music Festival
Gabrielle Union’s Music Festival Outfit Included an Itty-Bitty Bra Top and Low-Rise Cargo Pants
Keke Palmer
Keke Palmer Channeled Marilyn Monroe With New Platinum Blonde Hair
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Paired Her Pink Bustier Bikini With Denim Overalls
Natasha Lyonne attends Miu Miu Summer Club Malibu at the Malibu Pier
Natasha Lyonne Just Wore a $2,050 Version of 2008's Most Controversial Sandal
Christy Turlington for Carolina Herrera
Christy Turlington Returns to Her Supermodel Roots With CH Carolina Herrera
Winnie Harlow and Kyle Kuzma
Winnie Harlow Just Wore the Most Gorgeous Fishnet Dress With Starfish Nipple Pasties
Emma Roberts Ralph Lauren
Emma Roberts Ushered in Tomato Girl Summer With a Bright Red Cropped Polo and Matching Skirt
Florence Pugh Lotus London
Florence Pugh Bleached Her Buzzcut
madonna instagram dancing video
Madonna Says She Feels "Lucky" to be Back to Dancing After Her Medical Emergency
Kendall Jenner at Grand Reveal Weekend for Atlantis The Royal in Dubai
Kendall Jenner Paired Her Tiny String Bikini With This Cool-Girl Essential
Fruit of the Loom Bra
The Wire-Free Bra That Shoppers Call “Sexy” Yet “Practical” Is Somehow on Sale for $8 at Amazon
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Sarah Michelle Gellar's Long-Sleeved Bathing Suit Served Unexpected Vacation Inspo
black and white photo of Sinead O'CONNOR
Sinéad O’Connor Has Died at Age 56
Kristen Bell 2021 STX's "Queenpins
Kristen Bell Lets Her Daughters Drink Non-Alcoholic Beer
Blake Lively 2022 Met Gala "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" Versace Dress
Blake Lively Just Jumped a Museum Rope to Fix Her Iconic Met Gala Dress
Keke Palmer attends the 2023 Fragrance Foundation Awards
Keke Palmer Opened Up About Her Sexuality and “Free Spirit” With Raven-Symoné