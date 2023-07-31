Sarah Michelle Gellar Made Overalls Sexy With an Unexpected Peekaboo Bra

All week, Sarah Michelle Gellar has been blessing our feeds with tons of vacation inspo (hello to long-sleeve swimsuits!) while simultaneously giving us wanderlust envy with her Italian getaway content. She dropped her most recent photo dump on Monday and filled it with images documenting her day of la dolce vita in Ravello and Amalfi.

In the carousel, SMG wore a European vacay-approved (without being tourist-y) pair of white linen overalls that had long tie straps that caused the jumper to plunge way past her midsection. Because the one-piece lacked a bib top, the actress paired it with a matching bra. In the first slide, Gellar posed on a balcony overlooking a vibrant garden of flowers, plants, and trees. She pulled her blonde bob into a low tight bun.

Sarah Michelle Gellar/Instagram

In another image, she added a straw hat and sunglasses while standing with her arms around a friend. Other images saw the actress in a town square, showcased delicious-looking food (like fresh mozzarella and cannoli), and captured the breathtaking scenery.

Sarah Michelle Gellar/Instagram

The last slot of the round-up was a selfie of Gellar in her 'fit on the beach with an ocean backdrop.

Sarah Michelle Gellar/Instagram

"A day in #Ravello and #Amalfi," she captioned the post. "(With the greatest tour guide Roberta from @tourguidenaples ) Also how did I just learn about a #lemonspritz"

Gellar's husband Freddie Prinze Jr. and their kids, as well as her friend and longtime manager Joanne Colonna also joined her on the trip. In her bevy of Instagram grid posts, Gellar shared a dump from a dinner in Positano with her travel crew.

"Dinner on our #positano balcony with my manager of 34 years @joannecolonna_official (swipe to last frame to see a pic of us at my wedding)," she captioned the gallery.