Sarah Michelle Gellar’s All-Black Swimsuit Featured One Really Chic Detail Shoppers Call “So Flattering”

Sarah Michelle Gellar
Photo:

Instagram @sarahmgellar

I’ll never be mad at someone flaunting their vacation. Please, give me more handmade pasta pics from your Italian tour while I dive into my third Trader Joes’ frozen meal of the week and yes, I would like another angle of the ocean if possible. I know this might read with a hint of sarcasm, but I mean it; if I can’t be out of office, I’ll gladly live vicariously through those who are. Which is why I’ve been obsessing over Sarah Michelle Gellar’s Instagram lately, whose well-documented Italian vacation has had me Googling, “Where is Ravello and how can I get there?”

But beyond being my travel inspiration, she’s also been my end-of-summer fashion moodboard, from her surprisingly sexy white overalls to her off-the-shoulder, puff-sleeve dress. Her vacation looks have been romantic, a touch whimsical, but still completely chic. And earlier this week, she posted a photo wearing a one-piece swimsuit that perfectly embodied that summer style, and, immediately, I was on the hunt for similar suits. 

Her black one-piece wasn’t anything crazy, but it had one small detail that instantly elevated the otherwise simple swimsuit: A single, ruffled shoulder strap. It was that small, feminine touch I never considered needing as a summer staple until I saw it on Gellar (and given that I’m going on vacation in two weeks, I do mean need). So, I found seven similar styles with prices starting at $31.

Hilor’s one-shoulder one-piece is a favorite among Amazon shoppers, with more than 17,661 five-star ratings. If you like Gellar’s classic black swimsuit, Hilor has that, but it’s also available in 43 other colorways, including vibrant solids and a number of summer-inspired patterns. According to customers, this swimsuit is “very comfortable, super flattering,” and a must for “curvy girls.” Others note that the ruffle detail itself is “so flattering,” with one person adding that the “super feminine” detail got them “several compliments” when they went to the pool.

Hilor Women's One Piece Swimsuits

Amazon

Smismivo’s one-piece takes that single ruffle detail and doubles it, draping it across the center of the body as well as over the shoulder. According to one shopper, this swimsuit made them feel “so confident” thanks to its “very flattering” fit. And many loved how the cross-body ruffle offered more coverage at their middle. If you’re worried about the practicality of the single-shoulder strap, customers confirm that it offers excellent support even for “large-chested ladies.”

Amazon Smismivo One Piece Bathing Suit for Women with Ruffles One

Amazon

If you like the idea of Gellar’s swimsuit but aren’t all-in on ruffles, Summersalt makes a great alternative with its bow-shoulder one-piece. Small bows have been the surprising detail we’ve been seeing everywhere this year, and Summersalt’s swimsuit taps into that trend big time with an oversized tie securing the suit. Shoppers love how “classy” and functional this option is, writing that it doesn’t just look good on shore, but it also “stays on great…when playing in the water with [their] kids.” Plus, according to some customers, this suit “snatches in your waist.”

Summersalt The Bow-Shoulder Ruched Sidestroke | $115

Summersalt

For my end-of-summer pool parties and trips, I’m looking toward Sarah Michelle Gellar’s Italian vacation for swimwear ideas. Shop more bathing suits inspired by her one-shoulder swimsuit below, including a two-piece take on her all-black one-piece.

River Island Black Frill One-Shoulder Bikini Top

BLACK FRILL ONE SHOULDER BIKINI TOP

River Island

Profile by Gottex Standard Ruffle Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit

Amazon Profile by Gottex Women's Standard Ruffle Shoulder One Piece Swimsuit

Amazon

Boden Ruffle One-Shoulder Swimsuit

Boden Ruffle One Shoulder Swimsuit

Boden

Lilly Pulitzer Kibali One-Piece Swimsuit

Lilly Pulitzer Kibali One-Piece Swimsuit

Lilly Pulitzer

